Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were reunited at long last in the last episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. However, with the joyful yet complicated moment out of the way, they now have to deal with old man consequences. All the lies Carol has told to this point are about to come to a head in Episode 5 of The Book of Carol, titled "Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir," which will see the battle-hardened survivors return to Ash (Manish Dayal) to explain the situation. Ahead of the episode this Sunday, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek that sees Carol finally open up to Daryl about how she got Ash to bring her to France in the first place.

In the footage, Carol and Daryl are walking through a field when the former suggests that she talk to Ash alone. She insists it's to ensure that Ash isn't spooked by Daryl, but he's not convinced he shouldn't be in the room when they speak. Daryl didn't survive this long without being careful, and he's not about to let his friend take any more risks than she has to. Reluctantly, she finally admits that she lied to Ash about the reason she needed to get to France, though she never fully comes clean about the nature of the fabrication. Even with that revelation, Daryl still wants to confront Ash with her, but he at least agrees to let her do the talking when the time comes.

The Book of Carol was always going to have Carol come clean about the nature of her trip to France at some point, and Episode 5 looks like it's finally time. To convince Ash, she preyed on his emotions after the death of his young son by lying that she was searching for her daughter Sophia, who, in reality, died back in the second season of the flagship series. It's certain to get ugly when Carol arrives at the door with Daryl in tow, but that's not the only problem the pair have to worry about. A new faction of survivors now has their sights set on Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Given Daryl's promise to Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) in Episode 4, the personal stakes for saving the boy and bringing him back to the Commonwealth with them are higher than ever.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Is Still Dealing With the Fallout of THAT Death

Although the new episode will be the first full installment of Daryl Dixon featuring the reunited team of Daryl and Carol, it didn't reach this point without a lot of heartache. Episode 4 cruelly killed off Isabelle just as her romance with Reedus's title character was finally taking off. It's a deep blow for Daryl, who has spent the entirety of The Walking Dead constantly moving and fighting, shifting alliances, and finding ways to survive in the post-apocalypse. In a TV Line interview after the episode aired, Reedus praised Poésy for everything she brought to the spinoff and added that his character still hasn't fully come to terms with the grief, saying that "there are certain things that need to be processed as soon as we get out of here, or as soon as this fight is over and we’re safe.” The new episode will likely continue to deal with the fallout of that moment as Daryl singularly focuses on protecting Laurent with Losang (Joel de la Fuente) in pursuit after folding Marion Genet's (Anne Charrier) remaining forces into his Union of Hope.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, Episode 5 premieres this Sunday, October 27 on AMC and AMC+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2 Expand

