The Big Picture Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon promises high-octane action and heartfelt moments for fans to enjoy.

The show will focus on Carol's efforts to find Daryl, offering a fresh take on the series with new locations and tonal shifts.

With Norman Reedus promising the best one-hour finale ever, fans can expect an emotional rollercoaster on September 29th.

Among the most anticipated series coming out this year fans’ are eagerly looking forward to the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Much like other spin-offs coming out of TWD mothership, the first season of Daryl Dixon shakes things up with changing its location and serving a brand new apocalyptic flavor. Now the next season is set to reunite Daryl with Carol and Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first images.

The first image sees Daryl (Norman Reedus) standing in the front of a tunnel, which seems as if he’s on to some destination, another image makes us nostalgic as we see Carol (Melissa McBride) on a bike. Other images give us a good look at the characters without giving much context but certainly set a thrilling action-packed tone for the series.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Will Provide the Finest Hour of TV

The first season of Daryl Dixon sees the titular character washed ashore in France and struggling to figure out how he got there. As he embarks on a journey to return home to America though his plans are thawed by the connections he forms along the way. We left on a cliffhanger note with Daryl unsure whether to return home or stay with his newfound family in France. The final scene of the finale saw Carol’s return as she began searching for what happened to her old friend. The upcoming season will focus on Carol’s efforts to find her friend, “There’s a lot of action in season 2,” Reedus divulged,

“There’s a lot of business and a lot of very heartfelt moments. There’s also a lot of hero stuff with Melissa. It’s beautiful.”

“Melissa and I and everybody else wanted to do something new,” Reedus says of the show’s continued effort to differentiate itself from the original series with new locations, score, and tonal shifts. “This was a real opportunity to take all these elements that make this show and these characters so compelling and make something brand new and fresh. And that’s what we did,” Reedus says, further promising, “I think the finale of season 2 is the best one hour of Walking Dead anything ever.” With a promise of high-octane action and a strong emotional core, the upcoming season will be one to watch out for.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and check out the new images above.