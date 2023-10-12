The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has become a major hit for AMC, earning the title of the most-streamed premiere on AMC+.

Fans of the original series will be excited to know that Melissa McBride will be returning to her role as Carol Peletier in the spin-off.

Viewers won't have to wait long to see Carol and Daryl reunited, as it will happen in the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on October 15.

Even before the premiere episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrived back in September, AMC was certain that it had a winner on its hands. And, the network couldn’t have been more right. Earning the bragging rights of being AMC+’s most streamed premiere, the series has been a major hit with fans of its flagship series, The Walking Dead, who were eager to see Norman Reedus’ tough-guy character flip the next chapter of his life. Going all in on the show, AMC even renewed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for a second season ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Now, thanks to NYCC, we’re getting some very exciting information on what the show’s sophomore installment will be about.

Dubbed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, the title will send a jolt of excitement to fans who can gather that the time is finally here — Melissa McBride will be returning to her role as Carol Peletier. Although McBride was attached to the original spin-off, she would ultimately need to step away from the production, leaving fans in the lurch with exactly what happened and wondering if we’d ever see the dynamic duo back together again. After Reedus and McBride’s The Walking Dead co-star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, teased that irons were in the fire to bring Carol back to the fold, audiences have been kept in suspense as to what that would mean for the series.

And, although the next season is currently filming, viewers won’t need to wait very long to see Carol and Daryl’s tearful reunion as that will be coming up on the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. That’s right, Carol’s return to the zombie-filled world of The Walking Dead will go down this coming Sunday, October 15.

Melissa McBride is Excited to Return to the World of 'The Walking Dead'

In a statement released with the big news, McBride said:

"I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!"

As of right now, specific plot details surrounding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol are being kept under wraps but stay tuned for more information as it’s made available. But you can see her in the Season 1 finale airing on October 15.