It’s a terrific time to be part of The Walking Dead fandom. While the following may be missing the flagship series which bowed out at the end of last year, and are certainly bummed to see the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead looming over the horizon, the good folks behind the AMC hit franchise have been making right by viewers by bringing them new stories with familiar faces. One of the most highly-anticipated titles to come from this latest wave of off-shoots is the Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which arrives on the network on September 10. Now, a little bit over a month before its premiere, and in the wake of a new trailer, the team has announced that the show has already received a second-season renewal.

The news comes from the halls and panels of San Diego Comic Con where the eager fandom is taking in a slew of updates surrounding not only The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but also other titles in the franchise including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and the yet-to-be-named Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) spin-off.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, audiences will travel with the titular character after he leaves the United States behind and mysteriously washes up on the shores of France. From what we’ve seen so far in images, Daryl is surrounded by a slew of new faces as he steps into a decimated Paris, unrecognizable from the city standing today. Along with Reedus, Daryl’s fresh start will feature a call sheet that includes Clémence Poésy, Anne Charrier, Adam Nagaitis, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney. When the series was first announced, Reedus’ fellow The Walking Dead alum and Daryl’s bestie, Melissa McBride’s Carol, was also set to appear in a starring role. However, after an unknown shakeup, McBride stepped down from the production only to have her name reattached to it via a behind-the-scenes shot shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. From this, we can gather that Carol will meet Daryl somewhere along the way if even just in a cameo capacity.

RELATED: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Revisits 'The Walking Dead's Best Episode — But to What End?

Who’s Behind The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

ER showrunner, David Zabel is the creator of the Daryl-based spinoff and also produces alongside other names familiar to the franchise including Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

Check out a teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon below and gear up to catch the first season on September 10 while resting assured that there will be more to the story with the announcement of the show’s Season 2 renewal.