Fans are just a few days away from the next chapter in the life of Norman Reedus’ beloved The Walking Dead character, with the return of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, set for Sunday, September 29. Today, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode of the second season, which is being dubbed The Book of Carol. Still in France, Daryl steps outside to approach Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) for a chat. He’s been told that he’s too violent to be training Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), an opinion that Isabelle doesn’t agree with. As the pair walk and talk about the possible future of the young boy, they also discuss whether this is the right place for both of them. While Isabelle thinks that she could be happy with the Nest being a permanent home, Daryl is less convinced about himself, admitting that he’s feeling homesick for the world, and people, he left behind.

We’ve long known that the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon would introduce audiences to a much more melancholy and torn Daryl. After all, from the moment he washed up on the shores of France at the beginning of the first season, he immediately was up and running, hitting his next mission head-on. Now that things have slowed down a bit for him, Isabelle, and Laurent, he’s faced with the reality that this chapter may be coming to an end. But, with the knowledge that he and Carol (Melissa McBride) are on a crash course with destiny, maybe his best friend’s presence will sway Daryl into staying abroad for a little bit longer.

What Will ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol’ Be About?

Along with two of the most beloved characters from the flagship series reuniting, the second season promises to be packed with more action and life-threatening moments from both the living and the dead for Daryl and Carol. Showrunner David Zabel recently revealed that after having found a safe haven in his new home at the Nest, Daryl is going to feel like something is a little bit off.

"The totality of the story is that extremism is bad, and any version of extremism is dangerous. Genet [and the Pouvoir] is a certain kind of extremism, and without giving too much away, Losang and the Nest represent a different kind of seemingly benevolent extremism. Daryl is by nature a doubter in a healthy way. He's a skeptic, a person who doesn't believe in group think or systemic ways of living. And the Nest represents something to him that he's a little skeptical about."

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol above.

