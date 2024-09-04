Plans are already in motion for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3, even though the series’ second season is yet to premiere. According to ComicBook, AMC has announced that five Spanish actors will join the Spain-based season, which has already begun production in Madrid. Three of these stars will join Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as series regulars, while two have also been cast in recurring roles. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, renewed for a third season in July 2024, will return with Season 2 later this month, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

As fans know, the first season of the acclaimed spin-off series is set in France, but that will end with Season 2, as further installments will keep exploring Europe with extensive location shooting in Spain's Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia, and Valencia regions. Regarding the newly added stars to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3, it was announced at the annual FesTVal television festival in the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz that Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Alexandra Masangkay (Valley of Shadows) are the latest series regulars while Candela Saitta (Máxima) and Hugo Arbués (Past Lies) have been cast in recurring roles.

Also starring in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol besides Reedus and Mcbride are Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney and Manish Dayal. The upcoming season was announced in July 2023 and will premiere its six episodes on September 29. As for the third season, it will arrive on AMC and AMC+ in 2025, but a specific date is yet to be announced.

Daryl & Carol Struggle To Find Their Way Home in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 3

Even without an exact premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3, fans can know what to expect as an official logline has been released. The season will follow Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) "as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

In a statement, the show’s creator and showrunner David Zabel couldn’t help but express enthusiasm for both upcoming seasons as he said:

"As we look forward to the show's return for season two, we're excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series. We're excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the 'Caryl' journey here in Spain."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will debut on Sunday, September 29. Stay tuned to Collider for further information and catch up on Season 1 on AMC+.

