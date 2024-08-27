By this point, Daryl Dixon might need a new pair of shoes as he’s officially in another European country. Today, AMC announced that production has officially begun on what will be Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. And by AMC, we mean the show’s stars, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who appear in The Walking Dead spin-off as Daryl and Carol, respectively. Short but sweet, the fully costumed duo greet viewers by flexing their Spanish-speaking skills with big smiles on their faces. Rushed off by his co-star to get back to work on the next scene, Reedus hardly has time to deliver the exciting news before the sneak peek cuts out.

We’ve known for just a little bit over a month that the already beloved chapter in the zombie-centered franchise was renewed for a third season when Reedus and McBride shouted it from the stage of SDCC’s Hall H. Now, just a little bit over a month before the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon debuts on September 29, there’s proof that more is on the way. So far, we know that whatever the trials and tribulations Daryl, Carol, and the rest of the cast face, they’ll end up in the Spanish city of Madrid for Season 3. Shooting is happening all over the country in the regions of Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia.

In a statement to pair with the production announcement, showrunner David Zabel said,

“As we look forward to the show’s return for season two, we’re excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series. We’re excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the ‘Caryl’ journey here in Spain.”

What To Expect From Season 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

Set to arrive in 2025, the show’s logline reveals just a taste of the plot that’s to come, teasing,

“Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Check out the message from Reedus and McBride above. You can catch up on the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, now streaming on both Netflix and AMC+.

