This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is yet to premiere as Season 2 is currently airing; however, a new member has already joined the team, and it’s none other than the U.K. comedy icon Stephen Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Merchant announced the terrific news using a photo of himself embedded in a Daryl Dixon template. He also penned, "As a fan of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,’ I was excited when they asked me to join the WD universe for season 3. But don’t ask me for spoilers - my lips are sealed."

Although fans of the English writer-director would be over the moon about the news, several Daryl Dixon devotees may be disappointed about not getting any spoilers ahead of Season 3, which is currently filming in Spain. Merchant’s update also failed to reveal what character he’ll be playing; nevertheless, we can expect nothing short of perfection from the comedy king. For those unfamiliar with the actor, he is reputable among U.K. comedy fans as the co-writer and co-director of The Office and Extras alongside Ricky Gervais. He was also involved in The Outlaws, Logan, and Jojo Rabbit and played the AI companion Wheatley in the video game Portal 2.

Daryl's Journey Carries on in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered in September 2023 with six episodes. But months before, the series was renewed for a second season, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. Season 2 is currently airing after premiering last month and follows on from Daryl's (Norman Reedus) journey through France and attempts to get back home. On the way, he crosses paths with a nun, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), and a child, Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

Additionally, Melissa McBride's Carol has returned to The Walking Dead universe for Season 2 of the AMC spin-off, as she goes off searching for Daryl. Carol is also part of Season 3, which is set in Spain and may have some scenes set in the U.K., given Merchant’s casting.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 airs on AMC on Sundays at 9 pm ET.