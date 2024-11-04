The final chapter of The Book of Carol is officially closed. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapped up its second season tonight, wrapping up Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride's business in France and preparing them for a journey beyond after overcoming the threats of Losang and Marion Genet. However, they're not going back to the Commonwealth quite yet. It was previously revealed that filming would take the hardened survivors and best friends to Spain in Season 3, along with "an interesting stop in between." During the Season 2 finale, the first teaser showed exactly what the pair are in for in their new locale and teases what the pit stop might be.

Although it's only just over half a minute long, the teaser gives a lot of information on Season 3 of Daryl Dixon. Most importantly, it opens not in Spain, but in the streets of London as Daryl and Carol walk past an abandoned double-decker bus and turn down an alley where they find a friendly new face. Series creator David Zabel previously teased that Stephen Merchant would have a role to play in the first episode of the new season, and he looks to be a new ally for the dynamic duo, if only for a brief time in England. After that stop, it appears they'll head across the ocean in a boat to reach Spain, where trouble begins anew for them. New villains appear and more walkers arrive in the new arid setting, but at least Daryl and Carol have each other for a season that will lean into the Western vibes as they ride through deserts and valleys alike.

Production on Season 3 is still underway with most of the shooting around Madrid taking place in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia, and Valencia regions. For a parent series that was mostly locked to the United States, Daryl Dixon looks to continue broadening the horizons, providing even more unique European landscapes to serve as backdrops for the zombie carnage. It's not ideal for either Daryl or Carol though. Even though their journey has somehow taken them even further astray, they'll once again try to make it back to their loved ones in the U.S., even if it means braving ever-changing and increasingly dangerous conditions that have been thrown further into disarray with the invasion of the Walkers.

Who Is Heading to Spain for 'Daryl Dixon' Season 3?

Daryl's stay in France didn't come without plenty of tragedy, as he witnessed the deaths of some of his new allies and close friends. While the returning cast is limited, there are plenty of newcomers that will join them in their new environment. Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay have all been tapped as series regulars in yet unknown roles. In addition to Merchant, the rest of the cast also features Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, and Cuco Usín among others. The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple is back as an executive producer, alongside Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival, and Steve Squillante, with Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega of the Ánima Stillking banner.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 premieres in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as production continues in Madrid. Check out the teaser in the player above.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2

