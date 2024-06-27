The Big Picture Norman Reedus hints that Daryl Dixon spin-off series might be renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, possibly set in Spain.

When it comes to the tales of The Walking Dead, AMC seems quite attuned to what audiences want to see. Chief among the desires of audiences is more of the motorcycle-riding zombie-killing Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Prior to the arrival of his spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the network seemed pretty confident of its success, renewing it for a sophomore season even before the first season premiered. The show's second season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol has landed an official premiere date on September 29, and now, the series lead has even more exciting news for those who have crossed the Atlantic with our favorite zombie killer.

The second installment of Daryl Dixon will see the official return of Melissa McBride to the zombie franchise, and in an interview with Radio Times, Reedus teased an exciting second season in store. The Bikeriders star also seemingly confirmed that The Walking Dead spin-off might have already scored renewals for a third and fourth season. With the first season of the show seeing Daryl marooned on the shores of France, Reedus adds that coming seasons of the spin-off could see visits to other parts of Europe. "We're about to start seasons 3 and possibly 4 in Spain," he said. "I think I'm allowed to say that. I don't know. I just said it. But I think we're going to Spain, to Madrid, for that." While Reedus' comments are pleasant news, nothing has been confirmed by AMC yet.

What's Next In 'The Book of Carol'?

Season 2 of the France-set sequel will bring together two of the franchise’s major characters, in best friends Daryl and McBride's Carol. The final scenes of Season 1 saw Daryl's plans to sail back to America, disrupted by Louis Puech Scigliuzzi's Laurent, while Carol had begun her search for him back home. Aptly titled The Book of Carol, the synopsis for the second season reads, "the new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Charrier)'s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."

The Book of Carol will feature returning stars including Clémence Poésy, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney. and the aforementioned Scigliuzzi. The future of France hangs in the balance and Reedus, in a conversation with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, described the season finale of the coming season as "the best one-hour Walking Dead" ever produced. Interesting. Reedus' comments read:

“I think it's got some time left in it. I want that character to end correctly. It started correctly and I put too much work into it to be a drone shot waving goodbye. You know what I mean? I want him to get his justice. It still has a huge fan base. I get mobbed all the time because of that show. In France, when the posters went up, it was bananas. We're about to start Season 3, but I will say the finale of Season 2 is the best one-hour Walking Dead anything ever. I've said it in press before. I stick to it. It's mind-blowing.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+.