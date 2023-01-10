During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, AMC confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is premiering in the second half of 2023. During the company’s press conference, AMC set a June release date for The Walking Dead: Dead City while also underlining the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) spinoff would come later this year.

Introduced in the first season of The Walking Dead, Daryl quickly became a fan-favorite survivor of the zombie apocalypse due to his pragmatic and sometimes violent approach to problems. Despite not being part of Robert Kirkman’s original comic books, Daryl is nowadays one of the most recognizable characters of the franchise. So it surprised no one when AMC announced it would take Daryl into new adventures after the main season’s finale.

Until recently, we imagined that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon would take place after the events of the main series. However, Reedus recently warned fans the spinoff would be a “reset” of sorts and that people should tame their expectations. It doesn’t feel good to disappoint Reedus, but the series' official synopsis gives us plenty of reasons to have high expectations. That’s because The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will take us to Europe, as Daryl washes ashore in France and has to find out who he truly is. That means the spinoff will give us a whole new continent to explore.

Talking about how the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoffs will introduce new settings, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said:

“This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Who’s Involved with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Besides Reedus, the Daryl Sizon solo series also stars Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitisand. The spinoff is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres sometime in 2023. Check out the series synopsis below.