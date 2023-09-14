The highly anticipated, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has finally premiered to fans’ delight. The second spin-off in a new wave of shows after the conclusion of mothership The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon offers a fresh perspective on the post-apocalyptic world. To give casual onlookers and fans a taste of what’s to come, AMC has now put the first episode on YouTube for free.

Led by Norman Reedus, the premiere episode has garnered not only good reviews by fans’ appreciation as well for its distinct tone, grittier world, and French scenery. The series will chronicle Daryl’s journey across a broken but resilient France as he tries to find a way back home. The premiere episode plants the seeds for this journey as we see him washing up off the shore of France and meeting Laurent, a young boy whom the Union believes is the Messiah destined to lead humanity. Daryl is supposed to be the messenger who must deliver Laurent to the Union in Paris, but he rejects the idea initially.

Image via AMC

Who Else Is in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'?

While the premise sounds a lot like HBO’s The Last of Us, Daryl Dixon’s tone, aesthetics, and The Walking Dead lore help to distinguish it from any comparisons. The series is created by David Zabel and is set after the events of The Walking Dead which helps the slow-burning pace of the Daryl Dixon. For fans of the original series and Daryl, the series comes as a must-watch. It cast Reedus as Daryl Dixon, with new characters including Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn along with Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou and Paloma as Coco.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will continue to release weekly on Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel. You can watch the first episode in full below: