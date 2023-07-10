Within the confines of The Walking Dead universe, one gets to quickly understand that life is not easy and circumstances can turn for the worse at a moment's notice. These are facts well known to Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon, and as the fan-favorite character plots his own journey through Europe in the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, it would seem Daryl needs some help from nuns in a newly released teaser.

The titular survivor will, as we know, be piecing together the events that landed him in France. The first time we see Daryl, he is caught adrift at sea before washing up on European shores. The new teaser, however, might offer an insight to how he has managed to get back on his feet again. The teaser shows Daryl in a clearly weakened state being nursed back to health by nuns at a convent. Daryl's time with the small but organized group will also see him strapped to a bed and his skin branded - or perhaps, a wound is being cauterized? In this new series, billed as a reset for the character by Reedus himself, these nuns could be potential allies or deadly adversaries in this part of the West.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in the fall . The new series is created and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, and was shot in Paris. While Reedus will be reprising his titular role in the series, the show, whose first season consists of six episodes, will star French actress Clémence Poésy along with Anne Charrier, and Adam Nagaitis anong others.

Reunited in France

As with earlier glimpses of the show, this new teaser raises more questions than it offers answers as to how Daryl arrived in Europe. While we might not have all the answers, we do know one thing that is sure to make any true Walking Dead fan jump for joy. It had been revealed that Melissa McBride who portrays Carol Peletier and Daryl's best friend in TWD universe will not be starring in the spinoff despite previous revelations to the contrary. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an alum of The Walking Dead had recently tweeted a BTS photo of Reedus and McBride with a caption that read: “Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together!” This hints at the possibility that Carol will be joining Daryl in France in some capacity.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres sometime in 2023. Check out the new teaser below: