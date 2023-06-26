The Walking Dead universe is an ever expanding one with a number of spinoffs being set in motion. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the most recent spinoff fans are eagerly anticipating, as fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (portrayed by Norman Reedus) breaks away from the mothership series and charts his own course in Europe. Following a teaser that showed Daryl lost at sea and washing up in France, the new sneak peek offers more depth as to the state of affairs for the character.

The sneak peek begins with Reedus' character talking into a voice recorder. "My name is Daryl Dixon," he says. "I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying." An ominous way to begin, won't you agree? After the recording cuts, Daryl grabs a weapon used to impale a walker and begins a long, lonely trek through the French landscape - a wasteland now. He traverses railroad tracks, a couple of mountains, a bridge and an alley, before arriving at a vine covered building. Before making his way in, however, graffiti on the wall is brought into shot. "Pouvoir des vivants" it reads - translated as "power of the living". In the world of The Walking Dead, that's an arguable statement.

Expected to premiere in the fall, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will see the fan favorite character expanding the franchise to European shores. As gleaned from the sneak peek, Daryl is not sure of how exactly he wound up here. The spinoff, just like the original series, will follow the lives of the last surviving members of the human race after an outbreak of zombies, aka walkers, who destroy life as we know it. Reedus has tagged The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as a reset for his character.

On Land and Sea

The first glimpses of the spinoff we had seen, saw Daryl unconscious out at sea. Now, the character in back on land and Reedus in a recent interview, describes it as being "dropped on the moon." "His journey was a long one," he says. "Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it's bigger, it's deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier."

Created and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has a seeming surprise in store with the return of Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. The show had been geared to explore the friendship between the two characters before McBride decided to stand aside, however, that bond of friendship might be back in focus once more.

