The Big Picture Daryl Dixon heads to France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off, encountering both allies and enemies as he navigates a deadly new environment.

Daryl's arrival in France raises questions about how he got there, but one thing is clear: the City of Lights is still home to the living who struggle to survive.

Daryl finds companions, including the unconventional nun Isabelle, as he embarks on a European adventure filled with hope and danger. The spin-off has already been renewed for a second season.

While there might be some who are saddened by the end of the flagship series, The Walking Dead, the show's dedicated fandom has had its pick from a number of spin-off shows. Come September 10, those options increase with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) washing ashore in France and taking a hike to Paris in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Ahead of the titular character's arrival in France, AMC has steadily drip-fed fans with photos and teasers to prepare us for what is to come, and now, another teaser emerges.

Same Daryl, new country. "How did you come to France?" the tough looking zombie killer is asked as the short teaser wraps. "It's a long story," is his calm response. A previously released teaser does attempt to answer that question as best it could. However, one thing is clear across board in all the clips: The City of Lights is dead, but its heart still beats ever so slightly with those of the living who still walk her streets. The trailer shows Daryl seemingly making the acquaintance of both friend and foe, there are explosions, bows and of course, a train full of walkers. Daryl's new surroundings are deadly, and dangerous.

Stuck in a new country, pretty much unaware of exactly how he got there, Daryl would be in need of companions who don't want him dead. Chief among those will be the nun Isabelle portrayed by the French actress Clémence Poésy. However, make no mistake about it, Isabelle is not your typical religious woman, she is part of the convent that receives Daryl when he first washes ashore. A member of the Union of Hope, Isabelle is given to spreading hope to what's left of the land of the living, but she is equally not put off by being death's harbinger either.

Companions for a European Adventure

Even before we get to meet up with Daryl for his hike through the French countryside on September 10, the prospects of Daryl Dixon are so impressive that the spin-off has been renewed for a second season. Joining Poésy and Reedus for this European adventure are Adam Nagaitis, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, and Laika Blanc Francard.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on September 10 on AMC. Check out the new teaser below: