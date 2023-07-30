One of the most anticipated of the many The Walking Dead spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finally has a trailer and a release date! We wish we didn’t have to wait until September to watch Norman Reedus’ fan-favorite Walking Dead character Daryl explore zombie-infested Europe, but at least that gives us time to catch up on all the other Walking Dead series. We can’t wait to see our favorite crossbow-wielding antihero back in action.

When Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Coming Out?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on September 10, 2023, with a six-episode first season. New episodes of the series will be released weekly through October 15. Don’t worry if six episodes don’t seem like enough. Even though the show has yet to premiere, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has already been renewed for a second season.

Where Can You Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as with other Walking Dead properties, will be on AMC. Airing on September 10 at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be airing on the AMC cable channel. It will also be streaming on AMC+, with early access starting on September 7. AMC+ is also available as an add-on on Prime Video and other streaming services.

Watch the Trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

First revealed at Comic-Con, the trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is also available on YouTube, where we’ve been excitedly watching and rewatching it. The trailer, beautifully scored to orchestral music, shows the otherworldly beauty of post-apocalyptic Paris and the new friends and enemies Daryl makes. See it in the player above.

So What Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sees fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon wash up in France, a long way from where we left him at the end of Season 11 of The Walking Dead. While Daryl initially intends to make his way back to the Commonwealth, he quickly becomes involved in the lives and struggles of the people he meets in Europe, even agreeing to protect and escort a young boy named Laurent to safety.

Who's In the Cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Norman Reedus, the actor who brought the beloved Daryl Dixon to life in the original Walking Dead series, will once again be reprising the role. This is far from Reedus’s first post-apocalyptic rodeo, as in addition to playing Daryl in The Walking Dead franchise, Reedus also starred in the Hideo Kojima video game Death Stranding where Reedus played Sam Bridges, a porter who travels a devastated earth, bringing supplies to desperate colonists. Reedus also stars in the AMC reality series Ride with Norman Reedus, which has been running since 2016 and shows Reedus traveling America on his motorcycle and learning about biker culture. The earliest news about the Daryl Dixon Walking Dead series stated that it would costar Melissa McBride and focus on the friendship between Daryl and Carol Peletier. Unfortunately by April 2022, it was reported that McBride would not be joining the show due to scheduling conflicts, resulting in the series being reworked to focus solely on Daryl. However, it now appears that McBride and her beloved character of Carol will make at least a brief appearance in the series after all, causing Carol and Daryl fans everywhere to rejoice.

French actress Clémence Poésy will also star In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. She will be playing the character of Isabelle, a religious woman with a mysterious past who works with Daryl. English-speaking audiences are likely most familiar with Poésy from her roles as Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter Franchise, Chloe from In Bruges, and Barbara from Christopher Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet. Also starring is Adam Nagaitis who will be playing Quinn, a club owner who has risen in power in post-apocalyptic France. Nagaitis has previously been in the HBO series Chernobyl and also played Adam in the Ridley Scott film The Last Duel. Anne Charrier, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney also star, as does Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who's playing Laurent, the boy Daryl is protecting.

Who Is Making The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

David Zabel serves as showrunner for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, taking over after Angela Kang stepped down in pre-production. Kang remains on as an executive producer. Daryl Dixon should be in good hands with Zabel who is also the showrunner for the long-running medical drama ER. Zabel also worked as the showrunner for the series Mercy Street, which focused on nurses during the Civil War.

3 More Projects That You Can Watch in the Walking Dead Franchise

The Walking Dead (2010-2022): The series that started it all! The Walking Dead was a pop culture phenomenon when it aired in 2010. The ensemble series focused on survivors of a zombie apocalypse and starred Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride. During its run, the show became infamous for its shocking twists and its willingness to kill off beloved main characters.

Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023): The first spin-off to The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead focuses on a family living in California when the zombie outbreak begins. It also brings in characters from the original series including Morgan Jones. The series stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frank Dillane, Lennie James, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023-): Dead City catches up with beloved Walking Dead character Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as she joins Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan), the man who murdered her husband, to locate her kidnapped son. The unlikely pairing of Maggie and Negan and the setting of post-apocalyptic Manhattan made Dead City a hit and the series has been renewed for another season.

