After 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, it’s fair to say that the threat of society destroying walkers isn’t what it once was. Only mildly intimidating when seen as a slow-moving horde, individual walkers feel more like a household pest. Basically, the equivalent of a fly buzzing around in your kitchen. But, as The Walking Dead spinoffs expand the franchise, the walkers are evolving and adding a whole new level of threat in the process. Compared to the terrifyingly fast creatures in The Last of Us, the infected in The Walking Dead are not at all a threat as they mope around in old-school zombie fashion. Characters often push them away or escape their grasp at the last minute, in fact, they’re pretty easy to flee from... as long as you don’t conveniently fall over. However, in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, those days are definitely long gone. It's time to fear walkers again.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Makes Walkers Scary Again

In the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the titular Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds himself surrounded by a mass of walkers. The usual push and shove follow, but as one walker grabbed the lost American’s arm, things quickly start to heat up – pun completely intended. The simple touch of the walker burned Daryl’s skin, leaving a scar on his arm that needed to be treated by Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) later in the episode. It was a quick scene that introduced this walker variant, establishing the new threat as Daryl found his bearings on French soil.

In “Paris Sera Toujours Paris,” showrunner David Zabel showcases just how dangerous this new threat can be. Trapped in a French alley, Daryl and Isabelle become surrounded by walkers, and a Burner comes charging at them. The new threat immediately adds a new level of danger to the action as a simple touch of a Burner can cause damage. Of course, Daryl turns this disadvantage into an advantage, using the Burner to burn away the city’s overgrown vines and creating an exit in the process. The action scene felt more dangerous than most walker encounters in recent years, and that all comes down to the deadly new variant.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Experiments With Walkers

But, what exactly are Burners, and why do they exist? Burners are walkers who have acid in their blood, which is why their veins seem to be boiling horrifically when they move into an attack. Because walkers have such thin flesh and skin, their acidic blood will burn through to everything they touch, eating away at their victims. The cause of them is still unknown, though the ending of The Walking Dead: World Beyond could suggest that Burners were man-made. When a scientist returns to the French lab where it all began, she’s confronted at gunpoint. Her soon-to-be murderer hints that scientists made the walkers worse in an effort to find a cure. So were Burners the result of an attempt gone wrong to stop the virus? Considering that Burners are almost exclusive to France, this is highly likely, but years later, the experiments don’t stop there.

Daryl Dixon's third episode also gave us a tease as to what variants are in store for the future of the show. In a lab, Anne Charrier’s Genet witnesses the latest of the Cause’s experiments – a walker with super strength! Shackled up, the undead quickly frees itself from captivity, ripping its chains out of the brick walls of his prison. Seconds later, the walker’s head explodes, concluding the lab test. We’re left wondering what exactly the Cause is up to. Do they have other plans in store for walker variants? What do they need them for? One thing is for certain, the Cause is up to no good.

'The Walking Dead' Spinoffs Are Making Walkers Interesting

Burners are not the first variant we’ve seen in The Walking Dead universe with Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond introducing a number of more subtle variants. A notable moment of walker evolution came in The Walking Dead series finale, where an evolved walker climbed the gates of the Commonwealth and stumbled onto the button that opened the community’s doors to the imminent horde. This type of walker has been referred to as a Climber, showing a higher-than-normal intelligence from a walker being able to problem-solve and find a new way into the community. It’s this kind of evolution that turns walkers back into a genuine threat and makes The Walking Dead feel like horror. Seriously, does anyone really care when we see an ordinary mass of walkers clawing at a fence? The more the franchise increases their abilities, the more dangerous they begin to feel, and finally, the franchise’s main selling point becomes an important source of conflict in the series again.

Spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City, also attempts to add a new walker threat. While not quite considered a variant, the series horrifically explored what happens when a mass of walkers are stuck together in the dark for too long. Lauren Cohan’s Maggie found herself facing off against a disgusting walker consisting of multiple walkers that had become tangled together over a long period of time, similar to the mass of rats who have been found with their tales tangled together. Even by The Walking Dead standards, that is one disgusting concept.

Despite this being very similar to The Last of Us Part II, it made Dead City feel dangerous and its sewers foreboding. The more that The Walking Dead universe adds to the law of its most overused foe, the more threatening they become. It’s hard to believe that the main series ran for over a decade and added very little when it came to walker variants. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is definitely on a mission to reignite fear in its undead foes, and if the Cause’s experiments are anything to go by, it’s only just beginning.