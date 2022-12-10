After 12 years, everyone's favorite zombie series came to an end when The Walking Dead aired its final episode in November. With the zombie craze still going strong, many are left wondering what to watch now that Rick's group has said a final farewell to AMC.

While some TWD characters are set to star in upcoming spin-offs for the network, that's not all the post-apocalyptic shows coming in 2023. Along with Daryl, Rick, Michonne, and Negan will be a long-awaited television adaptation of a beloved video game, an animated series themed around Disney Channel's favorite zombies, and undead versions of some superhero favorites from Marvel.

10/10 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

When The Walking Dead came to an end, Daryl passed by a notable walker as he rode away from Alexandria, off on an unknown mission. But fans of the show know that despite the cliffhanger the character left on, it wouldn't be the last they saw of the fan-favorite.

Riding onto AMC in 2023 is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a spin-off starring Norman Reedus as his beloved character, who has wound up in France on a journey to see what else is out there in this post-apocalyptic world.

9/10 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'

Despite all they put each other through, things ended civil for Maggie and Negan in the TWD finale. Maggie accepted Negan, his wife, and unborn child as a member of their group while admitting she would never forgive him for the brutal murder of her husband, while Negan took off and was nowhere to be found by the end of the episode.

Negan's disappearance and Maggie's declaration that it was time to see what else was out there seem to be the starting points of their spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City. In the new show expected to premiere in April 2023, Maggie and Negan are set to cross paths again, this time in an undead New York City.

8/10 'Rick And Michonne'

When Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira each departed from The Walking Dead, respectively, no one expected their characters, Rick and Michonne, to pop up in the series finale. The end of the episode acts as a teaser for the pair's upcoming miniseries fans dubbing "Rick and Michonne."

The show will star Lincoln and Gurira reprising their roles in a six-episode miniseries that will shed light on their journeys post-TWD and what exactly happened to Rick when he was taken away in a helicopter in that memorable Season 9 episode.

7/10 'The Last Of Us'

Adapting well-known video games into films or television shows has become a common trend, and after the major success of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us in 2013, the idea of bringing the characters to the big screen was born. After two canceled movie plans, Ellie and Joel are finally hitting everyone's screens in the form of a series.

Coming to HBO in January 2023, The Last of Us will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the father-daughter-like zombie fighting duo and tell their tale from the video game, while the original voice actors of Joel and Ellie, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, are set to appear in the series in unknown roles.

6/10 'Marvel Zombies'

The walkers of The Walking Dead aren't the only zombie comic book writer Robert Kirkman has created. In 2005, Kirkman teamed up with Marvel for a five-issue limited series titled Marvel Zombies, which put an undead spin on the superhero of the MCU.

Set to premiere on Disney+, the animated series Marvel Zombies will be a sequel to the What If...? episode "What If... Zombies!?" and star zombified versions of fan favorites like Captain America, Hawkeye, Wanda, Captain Marvel, and several others as they search the MCU for a cure.

5/10 'The Bequeathed'

After the success of Yeon Sang-ho's South Korean zombie horror Train to Busan, the creator is taking his love of zombies to Netflix with the upcoming K-drama The Bequeathed. Actress Kim Hyun Joo will star in the series after previously working with Sang-ho on another one of his shows, Hellbound.

While little is known about the plot for the series previously titled Family Gravesite,The Bequeathed is set to hit Netflix in 2023 and will follow villagers who start unexpectedly turning into zombies after a woman inherits a gravesite.

4/10 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 8

Of all The Walking Dead spin-offs past, present and future, Fear the Walking Dead has had the most success with seven seasons and counting on AMC. And with the unexpected Season 7 finale return of Kim Dickens as the presumed dead Madison Clark, fans are anxiously awaiting news on Season 8.

While Season 8 has no confirmed premiere date, it was filmed over the summer of 2022 and is expected to shed light on where Madison has been, Victor's impending takedown, and more of Lennie James as the beloved TWD OG Morgan when the new season comes to AMC in 2023.

3/10 'Tales of The Walking Dead' Season 2

Over the summer of 2022, The Walking Dead universe took on its first anthology series with Tales of The Walking Dead. This six-episode series consisted of standalone stories starring several different characters, both new and returning to the franchise.

While fans are still awaiting an official renewal announcement, there is no known premiere date for Season 2. While the first season saw appearances by Terry Crews, Parker Posey, and Samantha Morton reprising her role as TWD villain Alpha, it's assumed a new season of the anthology would star a different cast of characters with new stories.

2/10 'Zombies: The Re-Animated Series'

Much like High School Musical and Descendants, the Zombies franchise took Disney Channel by storm when the first DCOM premiered in 2018. Since its Disney Channel debut, Zombies has spawned two sequels and a series of animated shorts.

Next in the franchise will be Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, a cartoon coming to Disney+ in 2023 where stars Meg Donnelly,Milo Manheim,Kylee Russell, and Chandler Kinney will voice the animated versions of their popular characters Addison, Zed, Eliza, and Willa as they navigate high school among all the monsters.

1/10 'Black Summer' Season 3

Black Summer premiered on Netflix in 2019 and later left fans hanging when it came to Season 2 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Season 2 premiered in the summer of 2021, leaving everyone anxiously awaiting news of a Season 3.

While Season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed, fans speculate a third season is expected in 2023 and will pick up right where Season 2 left off when Sun was the only survivor who managed to board a plane to safety and reveal just where that plane is headed.

