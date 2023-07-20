Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 5.The Walking Dead: Dead City is heading towards an epic finale, and in its penultimate episode, “Stories We Tell Ourselves,” the show attempted to raise the stakes by killing off a number of its supporting cast. Jonathan Higginbotham and Karina Ortiz portrayed Tommaso and Amaia respectively, two characters that reached their bloody demise while trekking through Manhattan’s Walker-infested sewer system, assisting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a dangerous rescue mission. In the world of The Walking Dead, we’ve seen almost every zombie kill in the book, but the deaths of this couple can only be described as disappointing.

Their Deaths Were Anti-Climactic

Last week’s episode, “Everybody Wins a Prize,” saw Maggie, Tommaso, Amaia, and a handful of unnamed extras facing off against a horde of Walkers in one of The Walking Dead’s most thrilling set pieces. As the extras were picked off one by one, things were looking grim for the team, especially when Tommaso was pulled into the pack of flesh-eating undead. Suddenly, the stakes of this scene felt high, with the Walkers being presented as a genuine threat. Of course, Tommaso showed up later on, having survived the onslaught. The episode ended with a cliffhanger that promised an intense trip through Manhattan’s sewers, an adventure that we didn’t really get.

“Stories We Tell Ourselves” was a bit of a slog in comparison to last week’s nail-biter. An episode filled with characters revealing their inner demons, it stretched some plots a little thin, ultimately killing off Tommaso and Amaia mid-way through, because let’s face it, did they really have a purpose to be in Dead City’s finale? As the crew rested in the sewers among countless lifeless Walkers, rotting hands reached out from the piles of undead, tearing the troubled couple apart. The scene is relatively short and in comparison to last week’s masterful Walker battle, it felt completely anti-climactic. One can’t help but ask; why bring Tommaso back from the dead, only to kill him in the following episode in a far less thrilling way? The answer: probably to stretch their story out over an extra episode, but even then, after their deaths, Maggie took on a Rat King-like Walker. Couldn’t that have been a more interesting way to kill the couple off? Poor Amaia barely got a final scene! Dead City killed off its most uninteresting characters in the least emotional way possible.

Did We Really Care About Tommaso and Amaia In the First Place?

Dead City has received acclaim for being a far more focused version of The Walking Dead, with the development of Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) being at the forefront of its earlier episodes. However, as the miniseries has continued, it’s fallen into some of The Walking Dead’s old ways, introducing boring side characters and splitting up the heroes we’d signed up to watch in the first place. It’s this storytelling that continuously killed the momentum of its mother show, resulting in less focused character work, and ultimately the massive drop-off of viewers the series experienced later in its run.

Tommaso and Amaia were introduced in Dead City’s second episode, “Who’s There?” and have barely been developed since. That is, until “Everybody Wins A Prize” attempted to rush in some character development before they met their demise. As Tommaso's betrayal was revealed, the two’s relationship began to collapse, climaxing in what could have been a heartbreaking death for their characters. Alas, a lack of character development in the show’s previous episodes left their deaths feeling empty. After forcing some development in their final scenes, it was a case of too little, too late for the young couple, but in a silver lining, the show can return to what its biggest success was just in time for the finale.

Dead City Is at Its Best When Following Maggie and Negan

Dead City truly excels when it sticks to its initial pitch: the Maggie and Negan show. After a complex history in The Walking Dead, Dead City set out to be a character study, exploring their relationship, and to paraphrase Negan in the series premiere, ask, “Who really is the bad guy?” We’re yet to find an answer to that, but Maggie’s hidden intentions to trade Negan for her son are starting to raise some red flags. Of course, she has to protect Hershel (Logan Kim) no matter what, but is she going about it the right way?

It’s been gripping watching the two characters work together, even sharing a few heart-to-hearts on their journey. Dead City’s showrunner, Eli Jorné, has developed Negan beyond what The Walking Dead did, and as an audience, you truly route for him. With his child companion Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) now aware of Maggie’s true intentions, the stage is set for a less-than-friendly reunion of the dynamic duo. Splitting the characters up was an important part of telling this section of their story, but the characters they split them up with, including Gaius Charles’ Perlie Armstrong, were far less interesting to watch. It’s a combination of generic backstories and one-note performances that resulted in this week’s slog after what has otherwise been a largely impressive series. With Tommaso and Amaia left rotting away in Manhattan’s methane-filled sewers, let’s hope that the finale is a return to form, focusing on Maggie, Negan and of course, violent villain the Croat (Željko Ivanek) whose true story is yet to be fully explored. Isn’t it a bit late to be introducing a big bad even bigger than the Croat? Time will tell.

The Walking Dead: Dead City’s biggest pitfall has been Tommaso and Amaia, two underdeveloped characters with underwhelming deaths. Having continuously dragged the series’ slower episodes down, it’s probably a good thing that they’re out of the picture now, even if their characters served no purpose in the long run. With an emotional finale just around the corner, the stage is set, not just for a showdown between the Croat and our heroes, but for one between Maggie and Negan as well.