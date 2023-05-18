AMC has released an exciting update in advance of the premiere of its upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off, entitled Dead City. The series, which follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in New York City, will premiere early on the network’s streaming service AMC+. Dead City will premiere on June 15, days ahead of the AMC debut of the series on June 18 at 10pm ET, immediately following Fear the Walking Dead’s mid-season finale episode.

Dead City begins roughly two years after the climactic events of the final episode of The Walking Dead, with the recent trailer revealing that Maggie has been ransacked by raiders, while her son Herschel (Logan Kim) is abducted by a man named The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek). She discovers he is a former associate of Negan’s and needs the help of the man who killed her husband in order to secure the freedom of their child.

In order to do so, the pair must travel to Manhattan which, it will be shown, has been cut off entirely since very soon after the outbreak. They must work together as they encounter new threats, friendly faces, and terrifying tower blocks full of the undead as they seek to rescue the child.

d

RELATED: Manhattan Is a Zombie-Infested Nightmare in The First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Trailer

Our Biggest Threat is the Living

The series will also remind audiences that, very much like in the series from which this was spun off, the most dangerous enemies our characters will face in a zombie-infested world are still humans. Maggie's son Herschel was taken by other humans who have the mistaken belief that power and territory are worth fighting for. Unfortunately, those are things Negan has done in the past - and the people who inhabit the island are very away of who he is, and don't particularly care for the fact that he's in their home, either.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is created by Eli Jorné, who worked as a producer and screenwriter on the original series for a number of years before stepping up to head this spin-off. Although the main series came to an end in 2022 after eleven seasons, the Walking Dead world isn't even close to being done with: Fear the Walking Dead is still airing its final episodes, while other standouts and fan favourites are set to return on the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and a still untitled series led by Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

AMC and AMC+ premiere The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC+ on June 15, before airing on AMC on June 18. Thereafter, it will air every Sunday on AMC at 9pm. You can watch the trailer below: