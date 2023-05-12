As the premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City quickly approaches, Entertainment Weekly has shared new images from the series, giving audiences a new look at the return of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), in a brand-new spin-off from the main series. Less than a year since the original show aired its final episode, this new adventure will take an unlikely pair on a dangerous adventure, with none of them knowing if they can trust the other one. However, if they don't team up, there will be devastating consequences for someone Maggie loves.

The first trailer for Dead City explains that Maggie's son, Hershel (played by Logan Kim this time around), has been kidnapped, and currently located in New York City. The Big Apple is one of the most infected places in the world, with every street and building filled with hungry walkers. Maggie won't allow anything to happen to her son, doing whatever it takes to get him back. She knows that going alone wouldn't be an intelligent strategy, opting for recruiting Negan for the dangerous quest. It remains to be seen what the pair will find when they arrive to New York City, with them needing to arrive by the ocean to avoid more danger.

In The Walking Dead, it would take a while for the characters to cross paths, with Negan being teased as the dangerous leader of Saviors. The gang would commit devastating crimes, while constantly talking about their admired leader. Eventually, Negan would be introduced with Lucille, his favorite weapon consisting of a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire. He would make a powerful statement to the main characters of the show when murdered Glenn (Steven Yeun) in one of the most-watched season premieres of the entire run of the series.

Maggie Grows Into a Fearless Warrior

When the character was first introduced during the early years of The Walking Dead, Maggie lived a quiet life in the farm, where she did whatever her father (Scott Wilson) told her to do. Just like it happened to everyone on the planet, her life drastically changed when the walkers began to spread their reach. Rules were different and survival was the only goal, forcing the character to go from a quiet farm girl to someone capable of taking control of fast.paced situations. It remains to be seen if she and Negan will be able to get along, before it's too late and her son is gone for good.

You can check out the new images from The Walking Dead: Dead City below, before the show premieres on June 18:

