At this point, it's fairly safe to say that only a few people know more Maggie Rhee than Lauren Cohan. The actor has walked in the shoes of the character ever since the beginning of Season 2 of The Walking Dead in 2011, and now she reprises the role for the highly popular spin-off show The Walking Dead: Dead City. While promoting the new season of the AMC series at New York Comic Con, Cohan talked to Collider about the upcoming new episodes and talked about her first time directing an episode of the franchise.

During the interview in the Collider Studio, Cohan told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that she ended up directing Episode 6 of the new season, which is closer to the season finale and arguably when things start heating up to set up a new season. Cohan revealed that she "was prepping four months before" actually bringing the episode to life, and teased that the installment of the season was her favorite episode even before she learned she would be helming, and it all turned out to be "the best experience" of her life:

"I ended up with Episode 6 by pure chance. I knew the best thing would not be to direct at the beginning of the season because we're getting into playing the role, and we had our producing director and another director. We were shooting in giant blocks this year, so we had a block of two, a block of three, and then another block of three. We had to be able to break it up in a certain way. But really, it is pure luck that I got this particular episode, and I say that because, on paper, it was my favorite episode of the season and I didn't know until closer to the time that would be my directing episode. It has really meaty action, but it also has a lot of quieter, interactive storyline between characters that was very emotional and sensitive and sort of my sweet spot with what I would want to do with directing. So, I just really felt like it was the perfect thing for me to start this in."

The Walking Dead Universe Is Still Thriving

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City was an instant hit at AMC+, and the spin-off series scored an early renewal for Season 2 before Season 1 had even wrapped its final episode. The show is part of a slate of spin-offs that follow up with the story of The Walking Dead by separating its core characters. So far, fans got to see what happens with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the fate of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Boys), Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) and Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), as well as new cast members Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Dascha Polanco (Poker Face), Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU).

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is set to premiere in Spring 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

