Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City.One of The Walking Dead’s most successful storylines followed Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s violence-obsessed Negan transform into a character who cares for his own family and is regretful of his past. In the latest episode of its successor show, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Negan commits a horrific act that has us wondering: Has he really changed all that much? Following on from the premiere episode, “Who’s There?” sees the unlikely duo of Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) meet a group of struggling survivors in Manhattan. The group shares a common enemy with the two The Walking Dead alumni, that being Zeljko Ivanek’s dangerous Croat, an ex-alley from Negan’s time leading The Saviors.

Negan Still Uses Violence to Gain Power

As the Croat’s men raid what little supplies the defeated group of survivors has left, Negan commits an act extremely reminiscent of when we first saw him – he brutally murders one of the Croat’s men, with the victim’s allies forced to watch, splattered by his blood and guts – that was one disgusting shower! Also, present was Maggie, with Cohan’s performance highlighting the pain that she still feels after being on the other side of the situation. In The Walking Dead Season 6’s shocking finale, Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) was brutally killed by Negan, alongside Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham. The act was not only Negan’s introduction to the Alexandrian crew but also to the audience — talk about a bad first impression! Immediately, Negan became The Walking Dead’s most feared villain, with his erratic and violent behavior giving him power in every situation he places himself in. It’s needless violence as a way to spark fear in those that cause a threat to him.

After undergoing a significant transformation during The Walking Dead’s final seasons, Dead City reminds the audience that old habits die hard and that actions speak louder than words. After being put in his victim’s shoes in The Walking Dead’s finale, Negan finally told Maggie he was sorry for his actions, but years later, he seems to have taken a step back, resulting to violence as a way to give himself and his Manhattan crew power over others. It’s also worth noting that there’s a big chance that the Croat will find out about this, and with Negan’s distinct leather jacket appearance and return to his old ways, he may find the Croat’s men hunting specifically for him as an old feud reignites. While he may have apologized in The Walking Dead’s final moments, his actions in “Who’s There?” prove that The Saviors’ ex-leader still has a long road to redemption ahead.

Negan’s Morals Have Always Been Twisted

Part of what makes Negan’s character so thought-provoking is that he’s a man of morals. The catch? He makes his own. The twisted morals can sometimes even make it seem like his diabolical decisions were for good reason. Having spent most of The Walking Dead stating that he didn’t regret the murder of Glenn as it was what was needed to be done at the time, Negan went on to eventually apologize, highlighting his growth; however, his actions in “Who’s There?” are far from that.

When confessing that his past with the Croat may not be as simple as it originally seemed, Negan states that he “was only a monster when he absolutely had to be,” highlighting that he still takes zero accountability for his monstrous actions and that his violent acts are justified. Basically, Negan’s kills were only ever to protect those that he loves, which sounds fair enough when you put it like that, but his acts also go too far, something that Maggie is well aware of. It’ll be interesting to see how Maggie deals with Negan’s unhealthy relationship with violence and power. Visibly uncomfortable as Negan butchered a scared member of the Croat’s gang, Maggie has yet to confront him about it, and with a crew of Manhattan survivors thanking him for saving them, Negan runs the risk of permanently revisiting his past.

While the group may not be fully aware of the violent act that Negan has just committed, one can’t help but wonder if Negan, with his natural leadership abilities, could lead these survivors down the wrong path — a path shared by his old group, The Saviors. They were a group that shared Negan’s approach to violence, and if one didn’t agree with their ways, they’d be too scared to speak up.

Negan Isn’t as Honest as He Seems

In an episode filled with Negan character moments, if there’s one main takeaway from it all, it’s that Negan may not be as honest as he seems. Earlier in the episode, when he reveals the truth of his backstory with the Croat, it becomes obvious that he has his secrets. With Negan being an enemy of his ex-torturer, it places a larger target on his head, endangering the mission which Maggie recruited him for and also putting her son at risk in the process. It’s a revelation that proves Negan isn’t yet trustworthy, further expanded upon by his acts later in the episode. Clearly, Negan didn’t want Maggie to his blood-splattering display and the two are on worse terms for it.

This raises the question – is Negan aware that his actions are wrong? After defending his previous violent actions earlier in the episode, perhaps seeing Maggie’s scared face is exactly the wake-up call that he needs. Negan’s face is almost regretful when he sees her, so maybe not all hope is lost for the violent man, but if he ever wants to find peace with Maggie, he needs to be more honest with himself.

The Walking Dead: Dead City continues to add layers to its main characters. Negan clearly continues to struggle in his relationship with violence and power, while Maggie now finds herself teamed up with a character who she can trust even less than she originally thought. The cycle of violence is seemingly never-ending for Negan, but Dead City is sure to test him and ultimately, he and Maggie’s relationship could be all the better for it.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere every Sunday on AMC.