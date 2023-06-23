The Walking Dead: Dead City made history marking the biggest premiere of any season of television for AMC+. The spin-off series out beat all new or returning series, including the original series The Walking Dead, with two million views on linear TV witnessing the return of two of the most badass characters of the franchise Maggie and Negan.

Dead City premiered on Sunday, June 18 on AMC and AMC+ making history as the No. 1 season premiere in the history of the service. AMC+ launched in 2020 and previously had the record of biggest premiere streams held by The Walking Dead's final season debut in October 2022. In linear viewership, the first episode of the spin-off series attracted an audience of two million viewers with 972k viewers on AMC alone, making it the No. 1 new cable drama premiere of 2023 in both the key 25-54 and 18-49 demographic audiences.

“Thanks to the best fans in television for joining Maggie and Negan for the beginning of this thrilling ride through the streets of Manhattan, to stars and executive producers Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and toScott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Brian Bockrath and everyone who brought Dead City very much to life. There’s so much more to come over the course of this season. Here we go,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. An incredible start for the new series and opening the new era of The Walking Dead universe with three new series. The new spin-offs focus on some of the most beloved main characters such as Daryl Dixon, Maggie and Negan, and the harsh love story of Michonne and Rick.

Image via AMC

What Is Dead City About?

Dead City follows Maggie and Negan, two strong-willed characters who make an incredible team but do not trust each other as they constantly try to kill one another in the post apocalyptic world. However, the two characters are always forced to work together to take down even bigger threats. This time, the two venture to Manhattan in a rescue mission to save Maggie's son, Hershel, who has been kidnapped.

The series stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek. The series is written and created by Eli Jorne and directed by Kevin Dowling, Gandja Monteiro and Loren Yaconelli.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City will appear on AMC+ on Thursdays and premiere on AMC at 9 p.m. Sundays. Watch the trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City below: