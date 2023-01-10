The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.

The series will pick up two years after the end of the original series' 11th and final season which aired in late 2022 and will see the duo of Maggie and Negan traveling to New York's Manhattan which has been cut off from the mainland to deal with new stories and threats. While Negan is considered one of the "good guys" nowadays, he made an immediate impact in the show by killing Maggie's Husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) and while the two have learned to work together in the years since, there is an underlying history between them and still a burning hatred from Maggie's side. The series is set to have six episodes.

Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath. “Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe,” said Gimple in a statement from back in November 2022. “Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all-new, all-different TWD epic for the ages.”

Despite running for over a decade and having 11 long seasons, The Walking Dead wrapped up with many hanging plot threads that still need answering. That is why there are multiple upcoming spinoff shows based on the undead universe of the series. These include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which will see Norman Reedus return to reprise his role as the titular character and a currently untitled limited series focusing on original series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as well as Michonne (Danai Gurira). These spinoffs join the currently airing Fear the Walking Dead as well as an upcoming anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC in June 2023. You can check out the official description for the series down below.