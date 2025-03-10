Lauren Cohan is all on her lonesome in a brand-new peek at the highly-anticipated second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City. It’s long been teased that Cohan’s Maggie will be largely separated from Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan for much of the follow-up set of episodes, and today’s fresh look follows suit. In it, we see Maggie doing what she does best — being a badass and leading groups of armed fighters against hordes of the undead. Catching glimpses of the action that awaits when the series returns on May 4, an especially important moment showcases Maggie embracing her son, Hershel (Logan Kim), with the young man being the reason for his mother’s latest adventure to the Big Dead Apple.

As for the drama keeping Maggie and her best frenemy apart? Well, it isn’t super clear exactly how at odds Maggie and Negan will be in Dead City’s follow-up installment, but we do know that they both have aligned themselves with opposite forces fighting for control of New York City. Joining the leading stars is all call sheet that includes Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights), Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon (Show Me More), Lisa Emery (Ozark) and Kim Coates (American Primeval). The season will also see Morgan’s Negan reteam with his beloved barbed wire-covered bat, as Lucille makes her highly-anticipated return.

In addition to starring, Cohan will also take a stab at directing in Season 2, with the actress’ name attached to the sixth episode in the second installment. Previously speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the Supernatural alum teased,

“But really, it is pure luck that I got this particular episode, and I say that because, on paper, it was my favorite episode of the season and I didn't know until closer to the time that would be my directing episode. It has really meaty action, but it also has a lot of quieter, interactive storyline between characters that was very emotional and sensitive and sort of my sweet spot with what I would want to do with directing. So, I just really felt like it was the perfect thing for me to start this in."

What Lies Ahead For ‘The Walking Dead’?

Beyond Season 2 of Dead City, there are still plenty more tales to come from the on-screen adaptations of the graphic novels by Robert Kirkman. Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is on the way and, despite being billed as a one-off production, there are whispers that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live might just come back for another chapter.

Check out the latest teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City above.