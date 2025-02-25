It’s been said that if you make it there, you can make it anywhere, so let’s just hope that the two leading characters of The Walking Dead: Dead City are prepared to survive another set of deadly obstacles, as AMC has set the date for the show’s Season 2 return. The dead will rise and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be there to combat them on May 4 — hopefully with Lucille in hand. Along with the return announcement, the network has also debuted the first few minutes from the premiere episode, inviting audiences to step back into the Big Apple after it was turned into a zombie wasteland. With eight episodes total, the time will be ticking to see how Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Cohan) take another crack at the undead and maybe — just maybe — lean more into the ship that everyone’s been talking about.

Lady Liberty herself is there to welcome viewers back for another round of episodes in the first few seconds of the sneak peek of Dead City’s second season. Of course, she’s looking a little worse for the wear, but so is the once-bustling borough of Manhattan, which is now overgrown with greenery. Streets that were once filled with yellow cabs and people are now the home of the titular zombies, with the camera following one of those undead creatures shuffling its way down an avenue. But, soon, the cleaning crew rolls up to take out the trash, aptly set to the sounds of Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove.” Tossing this zombie’s body into a container with other members of the afflicted, the bodily fluids flow and above ground, the city of New York is once again restored to its neon glory.

What Else Do We Know About Season 2 of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’?

As far as the names that will be joining Morgan and Cohan in the upcoming batch of episodes, the ensemble for Season 2 of Dead City includes Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights), Lisa Emery (Ozark), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), Kim Coates (American Primeval), Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon (Show Me More) and Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire).

As far as the plot goes, the show’s logline teases that, after spending the first season working on their complicated relationship, Maggie and Negan will be at odds during the sophomore installment, as they each align themselves with the different factions fighting for Manhattan. Longtime writer and co-executive producer of the flagship series, Eli Jorné, will jump in to showrun this time around and also serve as an executive producer alongside Morgan, Cohan, Scott M. Gimple, Brian Bockrath, Michael Satrazemis and Colin Walsh.

Check out the first two minutes of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 above and tune into AMC on May 4 to pick up where we last left off with Negan and Maggie.