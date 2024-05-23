The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is officially in production now.

The unlikely duo of Negan and Maggie face off against hordes of the undead in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

The Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC in 2025.

Cameras are rolling, and the undead are on the prowl in a featurette for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. One of the more recent spin-offs to come from The Walking Dead universe celebrated its first season last summer with viewership numbers proving that audiences were eager for more stories to come from the incredibly unlikely duo of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. A clapperboard ushers in the newest bit of promotional material for the post-apocalyptic series’ second season, with plenty of fun moments shared by the cast to follow. The sneak peek gives us a look at the stunt team and the explosive action that awaits us in the next batch of episodes, and along with Cohan and Morgan, we get some quick looks at returning stars Lisa Emery, Gaius Charles, and — of course — plenty of Walkers.

This is the second piece of behind-the-scenes footage that we’ve seen from Dead City in recent days as, earlier this month, we caught an in-between-takes glimpse of Morgan, fully decked out in his all-black outfit, smoking a cigarette, and carrying his character’s beloved baseball bat, Lucille. But, today’s featurette is the first official look at the making of Season 2 since the show earned its renewal back in July ahead of the Season 1 finale. From what we can tell, it will be another brutal batch of episodes as Maggie, having completed her mission of rescuing her son, Hershel (Logan Kim), will now need to deal with the fallout of Negan being passed over to the watchful eye of The Dama (Emery).

We can also presume that Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i) will be back to reprise the role of Ginny, with Željko Ivanek (Argo) expected to return as The Croat. Sons of Anarchy star, Kim Coates, will also join the Season 2 cast and can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the featurette.

'The Walking Dead' Lives On

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After an amazing 11-season run on AMC, The Walking Dead finally took its final stroll in November 2022. Shortly after, it was announced that the production’s first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead would be going black after eight seasons, with the final episode dropping almost a year to the day after the title that started it all. But, the dedicated fandom still hasn’t needed to fully mourn the passing of the franchise as both the network and creatives spotted space for other potential spin-offs. First, it was The Walking Dead: Dead City, which was shortly followed by Norman Reedus’ fresh chapter in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Finally, there was The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which continued the show’s most notorious couple, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) on a mission to reunite following the events of The Walking Dead’s series finale. Along with Dead City, we know another season of Daryl Dixon is on the way, while The Ones Who Live was billed as a limited series.

Check out the featurette for The Ones Who Live above and catch up on the first season now streaming on AMC+. You can also learn everything there is to know about the second season here in our all-encompassing guide. As of right now, no release date has been set but stay tuned to Collider for more information.

The Walking Dead: Dead City 6 10 Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world. Release Date June 1, 2023 Cast Lauren Cohan , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Michael Anthony , Gaius Charles Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

