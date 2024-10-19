As The Walking Dead shambles its way to New York Comic Con, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are gearing up for their own return to the Big Apple. During a panel moderated by former wrestler and recent Terrifier 3 victim Chris Jericho and dedicated to the duo's spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City, a new look at Season 2 was shared, including a batch of images and a teaser that's about to light up all of Manhattan. An exact date for when Negan and Maggie will resume their post-apocalyptic adventures together still hasn't been given, but it was at least confirmed that new episodes will arrive starting in Spring 2025.

In the short teaser, we hear Maggie questioning why Negan would want to go back and try to restore Manhattan after everything that Season 1 put the pair through. Negan addresses a crowd, promising the audience "a bit of a shock" as he bangs his trusty bat Lucille to get everyone's attention. Looking like he's reverted to his old ways, even if it's all at the behest of the Dama (Lisa Emery) after what transpired in the Season 1 finale, he's prepared to lead everyone to take power in the city. A few shots of new Walkers and a group spearheaded by Kim Coates give way to the most shocking sight of all - Radio City Music Hall lighting up along with other buildings around the borough. As Negan says, "Power equals power," and they've found a way to bring power back to the city, with major implications for the rest of Season 2.

The images, meanwhile, spotlight the new and returning cast members that will inhabit Dead City in its second go-around. In addition to Morgan and Cohan, Season 2 will welcome back Željko Ivanek as The Croat and Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, while Coates represents one of the major newcomers alongside Dascha Polanco. All of them will play a part in the growing war for control in Manhattan, with Negan and Maggie stuck on opposite sides. Navigating the relationships within the borough and finding a way out for both of them will only get harder as the season progresses and their paths intersect once more. The war brewing on the outside is only half the battle though, as both Negan and Maggie also battle their inner demons to chart a way forward.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2 Will Be a "Reset" for the Series

Series creator Eli Jorne is back at the helm in Season 2, which increasingly looks bigger, more dangerous, and more complicated than ever. Shifting alliances, for reasons both within and outside of the characters' control, will, in a sense, set things back to square one for Maggie as she seeks to rescue Negan from the Dama's burgeoning criminal empire. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the Walking Dead franchise's chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, teased how those changes make it a sort of "reset" season for Dead City that will ask viewers to get reacquainted with the characters and where they stand going forward.

The Walking Dead: Dead City returns to AMC for Season 2 in Spring 2025. Check out the new images in the gallery above and the teaser in the player below.

