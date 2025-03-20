We didn’t know that seeing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan clad in his leather jacket with his beloved Lucille in hand while standing at the front of a church delivering a speech would be so moving, but here we all are. Today, AMC has unveiled the official trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City and we’re happy to say — Negan is back! But, after what we learned about the character last season, it’s likely all just an act to save himself and keep Hershel (Logan Kim) safe. The series, which also stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie, marks its return on May 4, and if you thought being patient was hard before, just wait until you see the action-packed teaser.

Manhattan is alive with the undead in the opening sequences of Season 2 of Dead City. After escaping the hellish landscape of skyscrapers and subways teeming with zombies, Maggie (Cohan), Hershel (Kim), and Perlie (Gaius Charles) are forced to make their way back to Manhattan for one reason or another. Meanwhile, after giving himself up in exchange for Hershel, Negan is serving The Dama (Lisa Emery) in precisely the way she was hoping — as a consciousness leader.

But the biggest moment of all isn’t the wacky and zany personalities colliding, nor is it a shot of a giant and very much alive bear, but it’s the final seconds that see Maggie wielding Lucille for the first time. It’s kind of like that scene in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America (Chris Evans) picks up Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) hammer, Mjölnir, but only if Thor had caved in the head of Captain America’s spouse with said weapon. What puts Maggie in the position to carry the bat that brought so much heartache and destruction into her life is anyone’s guess, but that glimpse alone is enough to pump up the fandom for the show’s return.

Who Else Will Be In Season 2 Of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’?

In addition to the continuation of Maggie, Negan, Hershel, and Perlie’s stories, the follow-up installment will dig into more of the background of Emery’s Dama, and will also see the return of Željko Ivanek’s (Damages) The Croat as he continues his quest of turning the dead into electricity to power Manhattan. Also on the call sheet are Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), and Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i).

You can check out the trailer for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City above.