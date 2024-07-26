The Big Picture Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will see Negan revert to his old ways with the infamous bat Lucille, while Maggie fights for survival.

Four new cast members will join the series: Keir Gilchrist, Dascha Polanco, Jake Weary, and Pooya Mohseni.

The franchise's most-watched show will return in 2025, with Season 2 expected to focus on redemption and the duo's strained relationship.

Earlier this month, as soon as AMC Networks revealed its full line-up for their panels at SDCC, fans of The Walking Dead franchise knew they were in for a treat. For a specific spin-off from the franchise, however, there was a lot to dissect when the time finally came to flesh out the panel. During The Walking Dead: Dead City panel, fans were finally able to get a glimpse of the highly anticipated Season 2 as the teaser trailer was unveiled and confirmed the 2025 release window.

The trailer made it clear that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is going back to his old ways — or at least some form of it. The former Walking Dead villain will carry his infamous bat Lucille and once again do some damage with the weapon as he is persuaded to be convinced to hel keep the post-apocalyptic status quo. Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) starts to fight for her life and her son's now that she's reunited with him. Additionally, AMC also revealed at SDCC that Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will feature four new cast members: Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Dascha Polanco (Poker Face), Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU).

It's not surprising that The Walking Dead: Dead City gets audiences riled up: According to AMC, the series was their streaming platform's most watched series ever, and it was inside the walls of SDCC that AMC first announced that the show was coming back for Season 2. So, it's more than appropriate that SDCC attendees get to have a first look into the new episodes of the series and what's in store for the future of the franchise.

Maggie and Negan Still Don't Trust Each Other in 'Dead City' Season 2

Back in May, AMC teased fans by announcing that The Walking Dead: Dead City production was in full blast. Once again, Maggie and Negan will fend off hordes of walkers in Manhattan while simultaneously struggling to trust each other — especially after it was revealed that Maggie was willing to throw Negan to the wolves in order to get back together with her son. Not that Negan doesn't deserve this, but the decision will surely impact the duo's relationship in Season 2.

At the same time, it's pretty clear that The Walking Dead: Dead City is treading a path of redemption for Negan, and one evidence of that was that he agreed to Maggie's trade with barely any resistance. Additionally, the duo will still have to deal with the Dama (Lisa Emery), who's finally starting to put her plan into motion: she wants to take over New Babylon in order to keep post-apocalyptic society a hostile environment, and Negan's past is certainly coming back to haunt him as she tries to recruit the former villain.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently in production, and Season 2 is slated for a 2025 release. AMC is yet to announce a specific release window for the spin-off series. Check out the new trailer above.