Much like the flagship series, The Walking Dead: Dead City was a hit that earned an early renewal and proved that there's still a lot to happen in the AMC walkers universe. Fans have been on the lookout for the new season of the Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) spin-off for over a year, and the wait for the new episodes is almost over. In a conversation with Collider, series stars Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) and The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple teased what fans can expect to see in Season 2.

During the interview in the Collider Studio, Gimple told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City is "an expansion" and teased that the new episodes "cranks it up in every way." The CCO revealed that we can expect to see new characters and more of the post-apocalyptic New York City that we didn't get to see the first time around. Cohan — who executive produces the series and directs an episode this season — also had a lot to tease for Season 2. She stated:

"We see some pretty greedy, grounded dynamics. We see some hard storylines, some real character, and the world that we got to start developing in Season 1. We really dig deep. We have the introduction of a bunch of groups that we sort of tease and allude to. We really go there in Season 2."

'Dead City' Season 2 Has "John Carpenter Vibe"

Additionally, Charles commented that the show is giving what fans wanted in the sense that a lot more of New York will be revealed, and Gimple capped it off by revealing that there is a John Carpenter (Escape From New York) vibe to the season. He added that "we go deeper with these characters. These characters went through the ringer in Season 1, but we go much deeper with them in Season 2. They have to face certain things about themselves and each other. It's just turned up in so many ways."

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 will feature a much-awaited pairing: Negan will finally reunite with Lucille, the famous bat that terrified The Walking Dead characters ever since Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered the series. Earlier this year, Morgan teased that the new season would also double down on the love-hate relationship between Negan and Maggie. At the time of its debut, Dead City quickly rose to become AMC+'s most-watched series ever, and the new season will welcome Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Dascha Polanco (Poker Face), Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU) to the cast.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is slated to premiere in Spring 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced. You can stream the full franchise on AMC+.

