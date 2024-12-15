After eleven seasons, AMC’s hit action-drama series, The Walking Dead, took its final march more than two years ago in November 2022. On top of that bummer news, the zombie-loving fandom was hit with another gut punch when it was revealed that the uber-successful spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead, would also be bowing out the following year after an eight-season dance. With their hearts and minds shattered, not knowing how to cope with the great loss, audiences sobbed at home and wrote fanfic until their fingers bled. That is until the network announced its plans to move forward with a handful of offshoots, with each one featuring a character or characters from the original series. Next month, those who still have yet to see two of the three spin-offs, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and The Walking Dead: Dead City, can head over to Netflix on January 13, where the debut season of both productions will be streaming.

Stepping back into his divisive role as Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan tossed on his leather jacket, picked up his barbed-wire bat, Lucille, and took a new city by storm alongside Lauren Cohan, who reprised her beloved character, Maggie. In the first season of Dead City, audiences will travel alongside the enemies to frenemies as they set out on a journey to the post-apocalyptic madhouse of New York City in hopes of rescuing Maggie’s son. The debut installment performed rather well for the network, with a second season currently in production. Out of all the beef between characters who crossed paths in The Walking Dead universe, Maggie and Negan really, really hated each other’s guts, what with the brutal murder that Negan carried out against Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). But, their dynamic greatly shifts in the debut season, with many fans currently shipping their blossoming friendship, hoping that it might develop into something more as the next chapter of the story unravels.

Love Knows No Bounds in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’