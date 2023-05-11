Great news for The Walking Dead fans: After teasing us last week with a first-look sneak peek of The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC decided to release today a full trailer for the series that follows fan-favorite characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as they brave New York City in search of Maggie’s son. But Manhattan is, of course, overflowing with zombies.

The trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City makes it absolutely clear that trapping themselves on an island at the height of a walker-dominated world is by no means a good idea. However, the duo has no choice: It’s either going in or letting Maggie’s son get eaten by the hordes of walkers that populate all corners of the once-famous city — and fans of massive productions will be happy to see the work that the production team put into transforming Manhattan into a wasteland.

The Past Comes Back to Bite Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City

The trailer also underscores that, much like in the flagship series, the greatest enemies in a zombie-infested society are still human beings. Maggie’s son was taken by living people who somehow still think it’s worth fighting for power and territory. Of course, that ties directly into Negan’s past, and not by coincidence the people that inhabit the island know who he is – and they don’t like that he’s in their “home.”

Image via AMC

And that’s not all. It seems like The Walking Dead: Dead City will also find room to showcase some events that are only possible to happen in a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic world. The biggest of them seems to be a fighting ring that Negan and Maggie find inside a building. Do people fight walkers? Do walkers fight each other? We’ll have to wait a month to find out.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is created by Eli Jorné, who worked as a producer and screenwriter on the flagship series for a couple of years before helming this spin-off. Even though the main series came to an end in 2022 after eleven seasons, the Walking Dead world is hardly finished: Fear the Walking Dead is still airing its final episodes, while other fan-favorites are set to return on the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and a still untitled series led by Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

AMC and AMC+ premiere The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: