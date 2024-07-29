The Big Picture Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will focus on alliances shifting and characters facing unexpected challenges and conflicts.

Negan will be in a vulnerable state, facing deep trouble, while Maggie's character journey promises high stakes and emotional episodes.

The upcoming season of The Walking Dead: Dead City is described as one of the most satisfying seasons of television, featuring intense interactions and new territory.

Speaking with Collider’s Steven Weintraub in the Collider Media Studio at the San Diego Comic Con, the cast and crew of The Walking Dead: Dead City, a popular spin-off of the The Walking Dead universe, spilled on what we can expect for the show’s characters in Season 2. Weintraub spoke with series creator Eli Journé, Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays Negan, Lauren Cohan who plays Maggie Greene, Gaius Charles who plays Perlie Armstrong, and The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer and fellow executive producer Scott M. Gimple.

The Walking Dead: Dead City first aired June 18, 2023, with Season 1 ending precariously for Negan. Maggie traded Negan in exchange for her son, Hershel (Logan Kim). Negan now works for The Dama (Lisa Emery), a brutal and antagonistic NYC leader. Season 1 was a hit with The Walking Dead fans and critics, earning a respectable Tomatometer score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is expected that Season 2 will focus more on the Dama’s criminal organization, and potentially Negan’s attempts at freedom. Season two is slated to air in 2025.

What Can Fans Expect From Season 2 of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’?

When Collider asked how much time had passed since Season 1 and for the group to ‘talk a little bit about what you can tease about your character's journey [and] what's coming up’, the cast and crew of The Walking Dead: Dead City had a lot to say about the upcoming season, but made sure not to give too much away. Series creator Journé confirmed that it will have been ‘about 6 months’ since we last saw the characters, with Charles teasing ‘that a war is coming, and I am suiting up and shooting other people up for war’.

Gimple followed on, explaining how Season 2 stands out from the last season, saying, ‘Season 1 was a reset from The Walking Dead for these characters and it feels like Season 2 is a reset of Season 1, because all these alliances shift around, and people find themselves on very different sides for reasons they didn't expect. And that, to me, is the cool thing. It's always going to go in who knows what direction. It feels like every season can do that and that's one of the coolest things about this one.’

What Can Fans Expect For Negan and Maggie?

Morgan then teased Negan’s specific state of mind after the events of Season 1’s finale, saying, ‘I feel like Negan's in trouble. I think it's going to be the most vulnerable that we get to see him. Maybe ever. I've seen him and he's in deep shit and he has to figure a way out of it.’

Cohen followed suit, clearly excited for fans to watch the upcoming season. She said, ‘I had a really great season. No, I'm serious. You always hope that it's going to be challenging and high stakes. Every single episode has some giant pinnacle, both emotionally and physically, and in our set pieces and the intersections. We all get to collide with each other honestly. It's one of the most satisfying seasons of television I've ever been a part of. I got to the end of one episode and thought I don't even need this to come out.’ Cohen continued, saying, ‘I had such a great time. I had such a great time individually with each of these gentlemen, doing episodes and having worked together -- that was just really satisfying and hard new territory. So that's my big tease. And directed them all as well, I directed episode six this year. So, the penultimate episode.’

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City is now streaming on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Season 2.

The Walking Dead: Dead City 6 10 Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world. Release Date June 1, 2023 Cast Lauren Cohan , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Michael Anthony , Gaius Charles Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

