During its 11 seasons on AMC, The Walking Dead could, more often than not, be predicted by the comic book collection that came before it. But if you kept away from the comics while watching the show, knowing what lay ahead for the beloved cast of characters could sometimes be assumed thanks to key moments of foreshadowing throughout the series.

From Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) territory hinting at Alpha's (Samantha Morton) worst misdoing to Daryl (Norman Reedus) unknowingly predicting Sophia's (Madison Lintz) whereabouts to Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) both inadvertently coming upon scenarios that resemble their gruesome deaths, The Walking Dead often foreshadowed some of its biggest moments to come.

10 The Sanctuary's Heads On Pikes

The factory building that was home to dozens of Saviors and led by Negan became a major setting of the series for a couple of seasons, serving as a place of residence to some members of Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) groups while most others only stopped by to attempt to take out the villainous group.

One of the ways The Sanctuary kept intruders out was by planting walkers outside to ward people off, while some walker heads were propped on pikes. These heads on pikes foreshadow what was to come for Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Henry (Macsen Lintz) and several others when Alpha beheaded them and left their severed heads to reanimate on pikes.

9 Sophia's Whereabouts

A major plotline of Season 2 was the group searching for Sophia, who ran off and became missing for the first half of the season. At one point in the search when Andrea (Laurie Holden) believes they'll never find Sophia, Daryl shoots back with, "It's not mountains of Tibet, it's Georgia. She can be holed off in a farmhouse."

This assumption soon becomes reality when Shane (Jon Bernthal) breaks open Hershel's (Scott Wilson) barn full of walkers. After killing each one as they piled out, a zombified Sophia appeared, confirming Daryl's theory in the saddest way.

8 Lizzie's Death

It was clear from the start Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) has a screw loose when it came to the apocalypse, believing walkers were playing with her when they were actually trying to eat her and killing rats at the prison for no apparent reason. This all came to a head when Lizzie killed her younger sister, believing she would come back from the dead, which ended in Carol (Melissa McBride) killing Lizzie for everyone's own safety.

Carol tells Lizzie to simply look at the flowers as she held a gun to the back of her head, a moment that was foreshadowed three episodes earlier when Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are scavenging an abandoned house and happen upon a hall of paintings, one specifically of a yellow sunflower.

7 Negan And Judith's Friendship

Negan and Judith (Cailey Flemming) wind up having an unexpected friendship long after Rick is gone, one that centered around the two caring for each other despite the things Negan did in the past. But their friendship wasn't all that surprising after it had been predicted by Carl on his deathbed.

As Carl succumbed to his walker bite in Season 8, he told his father and Michonne about the life he hoped they would have someday, with beautiful houses and vibrant crops and everyone playing a part, which ended with Negan greeting Judith.

6 Abraham Mimics Negan

Abraham always showed a liking for killing walkers, using everything from guns to his own two hands to eliminate the dead. And in Season 5, he outright mimics what Negan eventually does to him seasons later during a battle with a herd.

When a herd swarms Abraham's group, a scene specifically focuses on Abraham taking a large gun and bashing a walker's head in, hitting it a few times until it dies. This directly references the moment Negan bashes Abraham's head in with Lucille in Season 7.

5 Beta's Note Mentions Two Eyes

After Alpha is killed in Season 10, Beta (Ryan Hurst) mourns the loss with an unexplained note that reads, "These 2 Eyes See 1 Truth." Two episodes later, Beta meets his demise when Daryl stabs two knives in each of Beta's eyes before he's devoured by walkers.

The note mentioning two eyes seemingly foreshadows Beta's fate of losing both of his eyes. As he dies, he envisions himself being embraced by the walkers rather than being eaten, alluding to him accepting his truth, similar to what the mysterious note describes.

4 Hershel's Death

It was a shocking twist when The Governor (David Morrissey) seemed as though he was going to agree to Rick's truce, just to call him a liar and behead Hershel with Michonne's katana in front of everyone, and the entire moment was foreshadowed episodes earlier.

When The Governor and other Woodbury residents are out scavenging, they happen upon a decapitated body that has a piece of cardboard nailed it its chest with the word "liar" written on it, insinuating The Governor got the idea for Hershel's fate from that random corpse.

3 Glenn Sees His Fate

After being a prominent moment in the comics, Glenn's Season 7 fate was assumed by most and foreshadowed even more in the episodes before it. When Rick's group ambush a Savior outpost, Glenn is horrified to find polaroid photos of a random man with his head bashed in by Lucille.

His fate alludes to even earlier when he joins Rick, Michonne, Tyreese (Chad Coleman), and Noah (Tyler James Williams) and Noah's old community that wound up destroyed and wanders into a garage where he finds a baseball bat. Glenn carries this baseball bat with him for the majority of the episode, foreshadowing the baseball bat he would someday succumb to.

2 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be"

One of the biggest moments of foreshadowing came in Season 1 when Rick's group arrives at the CDC, begging for them to open their doors to them. When the doctor finally does and Rick assures him he's grateful, he ominously tells Rick, "The day will come when you won't be."

That exact phrase is memorably the title of the Season 7 premiere when Rick and his group are kneeling in front of Negan just before the villain brutally kills Abraham and Glenn, then proceeds to torment Rick with a herd of walkers and threaten to make him cut Carl's arm off.

1 Maggie's Last Words

In the series finale, long after the group beats The Commonwealth and begins living life and starting over without fighting the dead, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) summons Daryl and Carol and makes a suggestion, saying, "There's a lot out there to find out about... and I think it's time we did."

This foreshadows the show's upcoming spin-offs, The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Cohan, the Rick and Michonne miniseries starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, and the Daryl Dixon spin-off that seemingly begins in the finale when Daryl takes off on his motorcycle at Maggie's request.

