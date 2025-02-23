After 11 seasons of a show people watched through the pandemic and its ups and downs, The Walking Dead ended with sort of a fizzle rather than a bang. The show wrapped up nicely, but it was rushed. The showrunners continuously introduced new characters in the final season that didn't contribute too much to the story, but then again, every time there was focus on the main characters, it felt dragged out and like it wasn't contributing much to the overall plot.

Not to say The Walking Dead was all bad, but there were certainly times when the story got so underwhelming that it just made people give up watching it completely. Some people haven't watched the spin-offs either, since the original show was on its last legs and extending the story further with several other shows felt like Frankenstein's monster in a way. Whether it was a shocking kill, an unfortunate accidental death, or a filler episode that came in between some important storytelling, The Walking Dead made fans quit on numerous occasions.