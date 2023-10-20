The Big Picture Lionsgate and Collider held a fan art contest to celebrate the release of 'The Walking Dead Complete Collection' on Blu-ray and DVD.

Mezei Marcell's pencil drawing, chosen as the runner-up, impressively depicts major moments and characters from the show.

Andrey Pankov's portraits of Rick Grimes and The Governor earned him the grand prize, with their spot-on likenesses and professional execution.

On October 17, Lionsgate unleashed their The Walking Dead Complete Collection on the world. The collection includes all 11 seasons, 177 episodes, and nonstop gnarly action and heartbreaking drama that began in 2010, all on Blu-ray and DVD. To commemorate this enormous collection, Lionsgate and Collider joined forces in search of some serious talent that could encompass the longstanding AMC series’ heart and lasting effects on television and The Walking Dead fans. Now, we’re thrilled to announce our winners!

A month ago, Lionsgate asked TWD fans to flex their artistic skills by capturing a memorable moment or celebrating special (or vile) characters with original fan art. The sky was the limit, and fans were encouraged to get as creative as possible, as creepy as possible, and see what the show inspired. After ten finalists were chosen for judging, the winners would be selected by award-winning artist Oliver Barrett, the illustrator for the complete collection. The grand prize winner is receiving The Walking Dead Complete Collection box set and some killer TWD collection items, as well as a compendium from Skybound that comes bundled in a custom box. The runner-up will also be receiving The Walking Dead Complete Collection!

Meet the Winners of ‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Art Contest

Thank you to everyone who sent in your amazing pieces! Each contestant made judging quite a feat, but two artists’ entries stood out for their attention to detail. For our runner-up, Barrett chose Mezei Marcell’s pencil drawing that depicts many standout moments from the show and so many unforgettable characters. In his own words, Barrett says:

"It encompasses the entire show. The artist managed to include nearly every major character and story arc in this piece of paper and some of the likenesses are actually very accurate. Ie: Glenn and Lorie. Some of the others look totally deranged, which is also great. I appreciated all of the energy put into the hordes of walkers, the buildings, the leaves, the little soldier guys who also look like beetles, all of it. The artist also gets points for including the Nick Cave walker in the foreground."

For our grand prize winner, congratulations to Andrey Pankov, whose portraits of two dueling characters—Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and The Governor (David Morrissey)—capture their opposing energies with stunning attention to detail! Barrett says the “likenesses are spot-on,” adding that, “the execution is convincingly professional.” Check out both winners’ art below:

Close

‘The Walking Dead Complete Collection’

AMC’s hit show first premiered under Frank Darabont, who developed The Walking Dead from the graphic novels by Robert Kirkman. In over a decade of being on air, TWD saw a change of showrunners, from Glenn Mazzara to Angela Kang to its current chief of content, Scott M. Gimple. In that time, audiences followed the journey of Rick Grimes and his core group and saw changes of allegiance, party splits, and tragic deaths. They encountered a violent world of Walkers and humans alike, and sometimes it wasn’t easy to determine what the true evil was as everyone fought to survive and pave a new world. Throughout the show, TWD featured Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and many more. Though the flagship show has come to its end, numerous spinoffs keep the legacy alive, and in the Complete Collection, fans will have all 11 seasons to watch over and over on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a 42-minute making-of documentary for the final season and a still gallery.