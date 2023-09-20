The Big Picture Lionsgate and Collider are hosting a fan art contest in celebration of the upcoming release of The Walking Dead Complete Collection on October 17th.

The contest encourages fans to showcase their artistic skills by creating artwork that represents the series as a whole, including memorable moments and beloved characters.

The grand prize winner will receive The Walking Dead Complete Collection on Blu-ray, along with a variety of other Walking Dead merchandise. The runner-up will receive The Walking Dead Complete Collection on Blu-ray.

Have you been a devoted fan of The Walking Dead since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) woke up in an abandoned hospital? Are you obsessed with all things infected, and you’re handy with Photoshop or a paintbrush? Then you’ve come to the right place. With the upcoming release of The Walking Dead Complete Collection on October 17th, we’re partnering up with Lionsgate for a killer fan art contest.

Celebrate the Release of ‘The Walking Dead’ Complete Collection

If you’re ravenous for a refresher, The Walking Dead first aired in 2010 and follows Rick Grimes, his Stetson-sporting son Carl (Chandler Riggs), and fellow survivors like Michonne (Danai Gurira), Glenn (Steven Yeun), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) as they fight tooth, nail, and eyeball to avoid death-by-walker and make it out of the apocalypse alive. While the stellar ensemble cast evolved over the years as fan favorites were bitten, beheaded, and bludgeoned off the board, The Walking Dead has always held strong in its resolve to tell powerful stories about the struggle to hold onto our humanity in the face of unimaginable horror. Although The Walking Dead ended in November 2022, the show lives on through its numerous spin-offs, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, and the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

In honor of the release of The Walking Dead Complete Collection, Lionsgate is looking to celebrate with some fan artwork that encapsulates the series as a whole: the good, the bad, and the undead. Use your artistic skills to put a unique twist on a memorable moment or bring a beloved departed character back to life, and really sink your teeth into what you think makes The Walking Dead so great. Nothing is off limits (do you remember Terminus?), so bring your own sick style, and don’t be afraid to get as creative and as creepy as your little haunted heart desires.

Winner Will Receive Some Killer ‘The Walking Dead’ Swag

Now, the next thing you’re definitely wondering: What do I win? Well, ten finalists will be chosen for judging, and one talented winner will get the grand prize of The Walking Dead Complete Collection on Blu-ray along with “a variety of items that any fan of The Walking Dead would be thrilled to receive.” The runner-up will receive The Walking Dead Complete Collection on Blu-ray. Oh, and did I mention that said judge is none other than the Blu-ray’s Illustrator: Two-time Clio-Award winning artist Oliver Barrett?“

Enter ‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Art Contest

So, do you think eye-popping designs might be your calling? Then step up to the barbed-wire-wrapped bat and take a crack at it. If you’d like to enter our contest, please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “The Walking Dead Fan Art Contest.” In the body of the email, please include your name and your submission or provide a link to your submission. We’ll collect submissions until October 7th, and we’ll announce the grand prize winner on October 17th.

Winning artists agree that their name and artwork may be used in future The Walking Dead franchise and Lionsgate promotions.

The Walking Dead: Complete Collection is available for pre-order on DVD only at Walmart and Blu-ray Digital at Amazon. The Complete Collection will be available in stores on October 17th just in time for Halloween.