It's been a long time coming, but AMC has released the first trailer for the final season of one of its most successful shows, The Walking Dead. Some fans might not be ready to let go. Others may have dipped out a few seasons back, upset with or disinterested in the direction that the show was taking. But there's a chance some of those lost viewers may come back for one last go-round after they see the two-minute trailer for the show's eleventh and final season.

The promo trailer is a well-woven homage to where the show has been, who it has lost along the way, and who is still around to finish fighting the good fight. Classic characters from seasons past get brief cameos in the first half of the trailer — which serves as a bittersweet reminder of the emotional journey that fans have been on for the past ten seasons.

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) take turns monologuing their thoughts about facing their biggest and final threat together, no matter what. Chunks of the phrase "Every moment has led to this: the beginning of the end" flash across the screen interspersed between smash-cuts of footage from the final episodes.

After the title card drops at the end, the trailer lets viewers know that Part One of The Walking Dead's final season drops starting August 22 on AMC, with episodes early to view on AMC+. Parts Two and Three will follow in 2022. Check out the trailer for yourself below:

