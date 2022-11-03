Ever heard the saying, good things come to an end? Well, something pretty good is coming to a close, and that is AMC’s The Walking Dead. With eleven seasons and somewhere near 200 episodes, we say goodbye to the series on November 20 – but not to the franchise. While The Walking Dead might be taking the backseat soon, AMC has offered up a plethora of new spinoff shows for the franchise, and more would like to get in on the act.

Once the series ends, we will see the premiere of a number of spinoffs including the Daryl Dixon-focused series which is being filmed in France. Then there is The Walking Dead: Dead City which has Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan starring. A new Rick and Michonne spin-off series which has been described by series creator and showrunner, Scott M. Dimple as “an epic love story” is coming in 2023. So basically, we are getting more than a full dosage of the franchise coming up, however, we could have more. The actress, Lauren Ridloff who portrays Connie in the series would like to get in on the prequel.

With her character separated from her sister, Kelly (Angel Theory), Ridloff while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, remarked that she would love a spinoff focused on the pair. "I would love to see a prequel for Connie and Kelly," Ridloff says. "Because I think that relationship between the two of them is definitely interesting — being sisters and Kelly's journey with her hearing loss and their age difference." Apparently, Josh McDermitt who starred as Eugene would like to see a prequel along those lines as well, "I'm not going to say it should be Eugene,” McDermitt replied when asked about reprising his role. “But I think about characters like Connie and Kelly. I would love to see a show with them."

While we wait to see what comes of the Connie and Kelly idea, we can hold on to what we know for sure. Norman Reedus has begun working on his own spinoff, and he promises that the series will offer a different perspective to the crossbow-wielding Daryl and the world around him, saying the series will have “a different tone, there's a different light, there's a different sound.” He adds in conclusion, “It's a whole different vibe." Reedus has also spoken about the possibility of seeing the return of Melissa McBride return to play Carol on the show. Cohan and Morgan’s Dead City prequel does seem to offer a bit of complication to the relationship shared between the characters of the duo. In all, The Walking Dead franchise is just getting started.

The Walking Dead is in its final season with the series set to wrap on November 11. Watch the season trailer below: