The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales mobile game brings the original 2D comic book art to life in a puzzle RPG format. Available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Battle hordes of walkers in puzzle-based combat by connecting rows of blocks. Craft weapons, build facilities, and upgrade them for a tactical advantage.

The game combines stories from the comic book series with new tales. Engage in daily/weekly missions, multiplayer battles, team up against common enemies, and compete for titles. Die-hard fans will love the original artwork approved by Robert Kirkman.

The Walking Dead franchise has come such a long way that sometimes we even forget that the AMC zombie universe originated from a series of comic books. With the new mobile game The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales, however, you’ll be able to remember the original 2D-look that Rick, Michonne and other characters had before they ever made it to screens. The puzzle RPG game is set in the universe of the comic book series and becomes available on Google Play and on the Apple App Store for free starting today.

In The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in puzzle-based combats which take place in match-3 style – the kind in which you connect rows of blocks to deal blows to your enemies. Needless to say, you’ll have to fight hordes of walkers as they try to make you into one of them. You’ll also see some familiar weapons you can craft in-between combats in order to gain tactical advantage as you progress, and you’ll also be able to build facilities and upgrade them as you go.

The game will mix and match stories that readers saw in the comic book series with new tales created exclusively for the mobile experience. Much like in other games of the genre, you’ll be able to complete daily and weekly missions, as well as engage on battles on PvP Raids in online multiplayer mode. Players will also be able to team up in order to fight a common enemy, as well as compete for titles on different tiers such as the Woodbury Arena and Highrise Hell.

Who is The Perfect Fit For ‘The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales’?

Die-hard fans of The Walking Dead will be glad to know that the art they see in The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales not only matches what they’ve seen in the comic book series, but also that the artwork was approved by the story’s original creators, which includes Robert Kirkman. The game was developed by Skybound Entertainment, which previously developed Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood and The Walking Dead: Betrayal. In an official statement, the company’s Managing Partner Dan Murray celebrated the release of The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales and hinted at who else is going to enjoy the game:

“At Skybound Entertainment, we strive to deliver great storytelling no matter the medium, and fans of The Walking Dead have afforded us the opportunity to push those boundaries time and again. ‘Match 3 Tales’ is a perfect example, where fans can now take an active part in the decision-making that lends such drama and emotion to ‘The Walking Dead’s story, whether defending their home or expanding it.”

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead TV franchise is also alive and well: While Daryl Dixon just wrapped Season 1 and was already renewed for Season 2, the same happened with The Walking Dead: Dead City, which centers around Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Fans are still waiting for the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira)-centered spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is set to premiere in 2024.

You can download The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales on Google Play and on the Apple App Store today. Check out a trailer for the game above and find out more about The Walking Dead franchise here at Collider.