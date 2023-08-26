The Big Picture Diamond Select Toys has released a new gallery diorama featuring Michonne from The Walking Dead comic series, showcasing her as a fierce warrior.

Michonne's figure is highly detailed, displaying her iconic outfit and signature sword, highlighting her role as a fearless leader and protector in the post-apocalyptic world.

The Walking Dead television series is getting a spin-off called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which brings back beloved characters and explores a post-apocalyptic romance.

Diamond Select Toys' latest release features The Walking Dead's Michonne, the first in a series of gallery dioramas based on the original comic book. Holding her trademark sword in a ready-to-swing position, Michonne stands victorious over the sliced head of a zombie with vicious teeth still eager to get a bite. Michonne's figure displays her signature outfit with an olive green jacket, headband, pink skirt matched with combat boots. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, the figure comes packaged in a full-color window box and begin shipments on January 2024.

Inspired by the pages of The Walking Dead comic series created by Robert Kirkman, Diamond has created an all-new gallery diorama depicting Michonne as a warrior like no other. The heroine survivor who navigates the nightmarish landscape of the post-apocalyptic world displays her bloody sword in action. Michonne was quick to becomes a fearless leader and protector within The Walking Dead universe. Her signature katana blade has become her symbolic extension placing a sense of safety and security on those she loves and fear onto her enemies.

What's Michonne's Story?

The Walking Dead's television series and comic book share a lot of the same storylines, but the television adaptation does change a few details. Just like in the television series, Michonne travels with two zombies and carries her katana everywhere. She is haunted by guilt sees ghosts from her past, however she has lost two daughters instead of a single son as depicted in the series. Eventually Michonne joins the main group of The Walking Dead and later becomes a highly respected leader among the group taking over after Rick Grimmes death.

Image via Diamond Select

The television series has taken a turn as they decided not to kill off Rick and instead are brinigng back these two main characters and lovers in a new spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The series was previously announced at San Diego's Comic-Con in 2022 with the official teaser trailer released at this year's Comic-Con. The series stars Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln in a post-apocalyptic romance as the lovers attempt to find and rescue one another while facing some of the most ruthless enemies within the journey.

Michonne's gallery diorama by Diamond Select Toys is available for pre-sale for $59.99 at the Diamond website. Watch the teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live below: