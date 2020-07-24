‘The Walking Dead’ News: Season 11 Delayed to 2021, Season 10 Getting Six More Episodes

Some pretty significant The Walking Dead news arrived out of the AMC show’s Comic-Con@Home panel today. First up, unsurprisingly, the showrunner and producers confirmed that The Walking Dead Season 11 will not be debuting this October, as is usually the case with new seasons of the show. In fact, Season 11 hasn’t even started filming yet, so a premiere date for that season is still a ways off and certainly sometime in 2021.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be new The Walking Dead. The Season 10 finale was unable to air as previously scheduled earlier this year due to post-production delays after the COVID-19 shutdown, but AMC announced today that the Season 10 finale will now premiere on the cable network on October 4th. It’s just one episode, but something’s better than nothing right? You can watch the opening minutes of that episode in the video at the bottom of this article.

But that’s not all! AMC has also expanded the Season 10 order with an additional six episodes, that are set to air in early 2021. Additional details on these new episodes will be announced later, so it’s unclear exactly what they will be, but THR confirms they’ll be hourlong live-action episodes. But it kind of makes sense that it’d be faster for the Walking Dead team to start production on episodes that immediately connect with the Season 10 episodes that have aired thus far as opposed to rushing out brand new Season 11 episodes.

To that end, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the writers room for Season 11 is well underway virtually, but again production has not begun and it’s unclear when it might. The Walking Dead shoots in Georgia, which clearly is still battling a surge of COVID-19 cases, so that timeline is up in the air.

Meanwhile, the new season of Fear the Walking Dead will debut on AMC this October, so there will be Walking Dead content to consume – although the production team was only able to complete about half of that season before shutting down, so expect things to end abruptly.