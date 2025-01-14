It’s a really good time to fall in the crossover of being a Netflix subscriber and a fan of The Walking Dead, as the streamer is currently home to a handful of the zombified universe’s productions. This month, one of its Certified Fresh 88% Rotten Tomatoes off-shoots, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, joined the collection and audiences can’t seem to get enough of the immortal love story between two of the original series’ most beloved characters. Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne Grimes, respectively, the one-season show is tearing up Netflix’s Top 10 chart and clocking in at fifth place.

Telling the next chapter in the love story that survived the end of the world, The Ones Who Live picks up following the series finale of the flagship production, during which it’s revealed that Rick Grimes (Lincoln) didn’t perish in Season 9 but is somewhere out there among the living. When the main crew disbands, Rick’s wife, Michonne (Gurira), decides to go on a side-quest of her own to retrieve her missing partner and bring him to safety.

Obviously, the series centers around the two long-lost love birds, but you can’t have a title from the world of The Walking Dead that doesn’t have a killer ensemble to go along with it. Joining Gurira and Lincoln in their offshoot is a lineup that includes Pollyanna McIntosh (Let Us Prey), Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Breeda Wool (Birth/Rebirth), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), and Andrew Bachelor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before).

What Is Dead May Never Die