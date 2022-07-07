AMC revealed its 2022 SDCC schedule today, which includes special panels for Tales of the Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, and Shudder’s Queer for Fear. Besides bringing news about some of the most anticipated productions of the year, AMC is also building the ultimate The Walking Dead fan experience to celebrate the beloved series' final season.

On Friday, July 22, Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, will bring the cast and crew of Tales of the Walking Dead to present the new anthology series based on the popular zombie franchise. Consisting of six one-hour standalone episodes, Tales of the Walking Dead will tell self-contained stories featuring old and new characters as AMC expands the live-action universe based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman.

Also on Friday, Hardwick will bring the cast and crew of the original series to discuss everything that happened behind the scenes of the final season of The Walking Dead. The panel will also feature the premiere of the last season’s trailer, giving fans a tiny peek at the explosive finale AMC has been cooking for us. Of course, this panel is not the only way to celebrate the series finale, as AMC is transforming the Skylight Terrace and Gaslamp ballroom of the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel into the ultimate The Walking Dead fan experience. The experience will allow fans to relieve some of the series' most iconic moments, paying homage to the incredible cast of characters that kept the series alive for more than a decade.

Image via AMC+

It’s not only the zombies who are invading this year’s Comic-Con, as AMC is also bringing, on Friday, a special panel for Queer for Fear, Shudder’s documentary series about queer representation in horror. The limited series is coming to Shudder later this year, and its SDCC panel will tell us more about the historical journey Queer for Fear takes to understand how the LGBTQ+ community influenced horror for generations.

Finally, on Saturday, July 23, AMC is also hosting a panel for Interview with the Vampire, a new series adaptation of the beloved literary work of Anne Rice. The conference will bring the cast and crew together to discuss what fans can expect from the latest iteration of Rice’s iconic novel. AMC is also premiering the first trailer for the show at Comic-Con, making the panel unskippable.

SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. Check the dates, hours, and locations for all of AMC's SDCC panels below: