In 2010, The Walking Dead premiered on AMC with the story of Rick Grimes awaking from a coma to the zombie apocalypse, and the walkers, as they were called, weren't even the biggest threat. The show became a huge hit for the network and ultimately ran for 11 seasons and over 150 episodes, and it was followed with multiple spin-offs exploring events in different places and points in time. It was based on a series of comic books of the same name written by Robert Kirkman.

Over its 11 seasons, The Walking Dead's characters had a lot to say about everything from the decaying world around them and the effect it had on people to the hopeful possibilities, moving forward, and often, those observations were delivered in the form of a speech by Rick. But no matter who said them or under what circumstances, the best, most memorable quotes from the show didn't just address their individual circumstances but also said something larger about the human condition.

10 "If I had known the world was ending, I would’ve brought better books."

Character: Dale

In the Season 2 episode “Chupacabra,” flashbacks showed the early days of the apocalypse, while in the present day, the group continues to search for the missing Sophia and Daryl finds a possible clue. Meanwhile, Dale returned to his RV to find Glenn apologetically returning a book. “I’m sorry,” Dale replied, implying the book Glenn had borrowed wasn’t a very good one. “If I had known the world was ending, I would’ve brought better books.”

Dale’s quote about inadequate reading material during the apocalypse was a lighthearted moment in line with his character. But it did manage to make a larger point about the apocalypse. It was unexpected, and the survivors either didn’t have time to prepare or didn’t expect things to get so bad so quickly. It also touched on what little the survivors had in the way of entertainment and how they spent their downtime.

9 "If we start tomorrow right now, no matter what comes next, we've won."

Character: Rick

Rick’s group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, prepared for war with the Saviors in the Season 8 premiere, “Wrath.” Negan was injured in the attack, and despite Rick’s insistence on killing him, he stuck to the established plan and left him behind. In the meantime, while on a refueling trek, Carl and Rick cross paths with a man in need, Siddiq, and although Rick was initially concerned he was part of the Saviors, he was ultimately welcomed in by the group.

With so much time in the series dedicated to Negan and the Saviors, it’s no wonder some of Rick’s most memorable lines come from their interactions. Rick’s speech in “Wrath” was an optimistic look forward, with hope for the future and commentary on what winning actually meant, and a reminder that that future was what they were fighting for. It also wasn’t the only motivational speech in the episode, as Ezekiel and Maggie also delivered their own.

8 “We tell ourselves that we are the walking dead.”

Character: Rick

In the Season 5 episode, “Them,” things kept getting worse for the survivors. After a series of setbacks and losses, including the deaths of Beth and Tyreese, many of them struggled to keep up hope, and on top of that, they were low on supplies and water due to a drought, and their vehicles ran out of gas, forcing them to continue on foot. As a result, morale was low when a much-needed severe storm forced them to seek shelter in an abandoned barn.

In the midst of the storm, Rick commented on the state of things: “We tell ourselves we are the walking dead,” he said. Not the literal dead roaming the earth as they decompose, but the ones left behind struggling to survive. It wasn’t one of his biggest motivational speeches, but it was still a nice moment in the midst of the group’s struggles that highlighted the differences between them and the walkers and what made it worth it to keep going.

7 "My mercy prevails over my wrath."

Character: Rick

In the Season 8 finale “Wrath,” Rick’s group, with the help of the other nearby communities, and the Saviors prepare to face off for the last time. Eugene made ammunition for the Saviors but rigged it, so their guns would explode upon firing. In the end, Rick chose to spare Negan. The episode also marked the final regular appearance of Morgan and the final appearance of Dwight, both of whom moved to the spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

The phrase, “My mercy prevails over my wrath,” was spoken a few times in The Walking Dead, but Rick’s use of it in “Wrath” was the most notable of them. Over the course of the series, Rick could be alternately cruel and forgiving, and his choice to spare Negan marked a new beginning for him, one with less violence. Rick tearfully whispering the line was one of the most poignant moments of the series.

6 "We've all done the worst kinds of things just to stay alive. But we can still come back. We're not too far gone. We get to come back. I know...we all can change."

Character: Rick

With some of the group still recovering from a flu outbreak, Rick faced the Governor in Season 4’s mid-season finale “Too Far Gone.” The Governor held Michonne and Hershel hostage and hatched a plan to attack the prison, despite offers to peacefully live alongside Rick’s group and attempts from Hershel in particular to appeal to his humanity. The episode culminated in a violent showdown between the two groups, and the Governor decapitating Hershel with Michonne’s katana.

From the very beginning, The Walking Dead touched on what the survivors of the zombie apocalypse had to do to stay alive. Almost everyone had to resort to some of the worst things a person could do. But that didn’t make them bad people, and it didn’t mean they couldn’t do better going forward. Rick was often hopeful for a better future in the series, and his plea to the Governor was a perfect example.

5 "As long as it's all of us, we can do anything."

Character: Rick

In the Season 6 finale “The Last Day on Earth,” some of the survivors set out to get Maggie, who was pregnant, to a doctor, only to find the Saviors blocking every route. Ultimately, Rick’s group finally meet their leader, the mysterious and brutal Negan, who terrorized them with his baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire called Lucille.

Rick gave a lot of motivational speeches in his time on The Walking Dead, and his comments to Maggie in “The Last Day on Earth” touched on not only each individual’s role in the group and what they brought to it, but what they could accomplish when they worked together. It was a hopeful moment, and even though that hope ended up being short-lived, the quote still stands as one of the best, both from Rick and the show overall.

4 "The pain doesn't go away. You just make room for it."

Character: Andrea

Beth struggled with self-harm and suicidal thoughts in “18 Miles Out,” and while Lori and Maggie kept a close eye on her, Andrea understood Beth’s feelings and argued Beth had the right to choose to take her own life, and that Lori was one of the more fortunate survivors, as she still had her family intact. Meanwhile, Rick and Shane clash over how to handle an outsider, among other things.

Although this quote about pain came from Andrea in Season 2, the characters of The Walking Dead had already been through a lot by then, pretty much everyone had experienced some kind of loss, and they all dealt with it differently. Although Andrea felt Beth had the right to choose to end her life, she also had something profound to say about grief and how it never really leaves a person, but they learn to live with it.

3 “I guess it’s easy to make a deal with the devil when you’re not the one paying the price.”

Character: Joan

In “Slabtown,” Beth wakes in a hospital, Grady Memorial, run by what was left of Atlanta’s police department, after being taken into a car with a white cross on the back. In exchange for being cared for, she was forced to work for the group. One of the other patients at the hospital was Joan, who had been bitten by a walker and had her arm amputated as a result.

The Walking Dead often explored the lengths people had to go to in order to survive, whether it was ordinary people compromising their values or cruel villains who behaved the way they did because of all the trauma they’d experienced. Joan’s observation in “Slabtown” was a reflection on how easy it can be to make decisions for other people when you’re not the one dealing with the consequences, and it was surprising to hear from a character who didn’t stick around long.

2 “Anything is possible until your heart stops beating.”

Character: Father Gabriel Stokes

In the Season 7 episode “Say Yes,” the survivors scavenged for supplies, with some looking for food and others looking for guns. Meanwhile, Rosita was angry with Father Gabriel and confronted him over his advice to wait before trying to kill Negan. Gabriel stood by his decision and said she was too important to the group to risk dying herself to take Negan out and that as long as she was still alive, she still had opportunities.

Gabriel’s quote in “Say Yes” was a motivational reminder of what a person can accomplish with their time on earth. Although it might not be easy, anything is possible as long as a person is alive. The poignant statement was also a reminder of Gabriel’s life as a priest pre-apocalypse, despite his flaws and major mistakes, it was easy to see what made him a good priest, and the moment marked a notable development for him.

1 "You take happiness wherever you can get it. And don't ever be sorry for it."

Character: Carol

Carol made a deal with Pamela for a clean slate in the Season 11 episode “A New Deal,” allowing the group to go free, with the choice to either remain in the Commonwealth or return to their previous communities. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth celebrated Founders Day, and Lydia and Carol discussed Lydia’s budding feelings for Elijah. After Carol teased her about spending time with him, Lydia expressed that she felt guilty about how she felt about him.

Happiness could be fleeting in the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead, something the characters knew all too well, but especially Carol. She went through a lot over the course of the series, from being abused by her husband before the apocalypse and in its early days to losing her daughter. Similarly, Lydia had also experienced a lot of loss, and the death of Henry was something Carol and Lydia had in common. Carol’s reassurance was a sweet moment between the two characters.

