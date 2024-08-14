The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has a new action figure of Rick Grimes from 'The Walking Dead' available for pre-order now with weapon accessories and bookmarks.

The figure, available for $19.99 USD, depicts Rick after the battle at Terminus as he comes into his own as a leader.

Andrew Lincoln returned to the character earlier this year to wrap up his story with 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,' though he hasn't ruled out another appearance.

In the modern era of television and the world of The Walking Dead, few characters have managed to stick around as long as Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln's iconic deputy first awoke from his coma back in 2010, being introduced, along with viewers, to a world overrun by zombies where society has collapsed and all that remains are pockets of survivors who can often be even more monstrous. Through nine seasons and a guest appearance in the show's final run, he was the face of the main series as it followed his story in the post-apocalypse from his alarming first encounter with the walkers to becoming a hardened leader. Now, McFarlane Toys is looking back at that journey with a new action figure based on the events of Season 5.

Rick is armed to the teeth with this new action figure, which comes with a pistol, assault rifle, and machete accessories for any walker-killing occasion. Donning his leather jacket and wearing a grizzled, bloody look, it depicts him as he fully steps into his role as the leader the survivors from Atlanta need, standing tall to keep his family and friends safe. The figure is fully poseable with 20 points of articulation and comes with a The Walking Dead-themed two-sided bookmark. One of several figures in a set from the pop culture toy company, this collectible will set fans back $19.99 USD.

The version of Rick depicted comes from after the battle at Terminus, the former train station turned into a stronghold for Gareth (Andrew J. West) and his followers. Created as a sanctuary for anyone still alive around Atlanta, Terminus became a nightmarish compound after Gareth and the other survivors turned to cannibalism to stay alive after bandits imprisoned them. Both Rick's group and another contingent led by Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) were captured and prepped for slaughter by the survivors there until Carol (Melissa McBride) came in for the save. It's a key moment that brings the groups together and begins to set the course for Rick going forward while providing plenty of action with the walkers.

Will We See Rick Grimes Again?

Lincoln recently made his return to The Walking Dead with the spinoff The Ones Who Live, reuniting him with Danai Gurira. The much-anticipated follow-up to their brief series finale appearance was a rousing success for AMC, becoming one of the most successful premieres in AMC and AMC+ history. This might be the last of Rick and Michonne viewers will see for a while though, as the limited series wrapped their story up in a fairly neat bow with its finale. Currently, there are no plans to continue the series, though showrunner and The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple will always leave some wiggle room for more in the future. Lincoln, for his part, wouldn't rule out a potential reunion with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), or Carol as a guest star on their respective series Dead City and Daryl Dixon as they continue.

McFarlane's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes figure is now available for pre-order from the company's official website, Amazon, and other outlets. Figures will begin shipping out in September. Check out images of the collectible in the gallery above.

