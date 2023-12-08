Following a two-season absence, Rick's reappearance in The Walking Dead series finale has sparked excitement among fans. Anticipation is high for his return in the upcoming spin-off next year, where he will be joined by his beloved Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The essence of TWD undergoes a transformation without Rick, his trademark tilted head, and his distinctive southern accent. Across nine seasons, he has remained an irreplaceable leader, contributing to the show's fabric with numerous pivotal moments and turning points that define his character. Therefore, here are the top 10 Rick-centric episodes for fans of the show to revisit while eagerly anticipating the debut of his upcoming spin-off.

10 "Honor" - Season 8, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

In the sewer with the Alexandria survivors, Carl (Chandler Riggs) reflects on the walker bite incident while escorting Siddiq (Avi Nash) to Alexandria. He reminisces about moments with his sister Judith and the letters he penned to his father and friends. As the Saviors depart, Daryl (Norman Reedus) guides the survivors to Hilltop, while Rick and Michonne stay with Carl in his final moments. Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Morgan (Lennie James) join forces outside Hilltop, trying to rescue Ezekiel (Khary Payton), held captive by the Saviors.

Amidst the chaos and conflicts with the Saviors, "Honor" takes on a different, somber tone. Carl's demise profoundly impacted Rick. Unlike his breakdown after Lori's (Sarah Wayne Callies) death in Season 3, this showcased a different facet of grief. Despite enduring significant loss, Rick has evolved into a more reflective and measured leader, honoring his son's last wishes instead of being consumed by mourning.

9 “Rock in the Road” - Season 7, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) loads the pantry supplies into his car and departs Alexandria. Rick, Daryl, and their allies rendezvous with Jesus and attempt to persuade Gregory (Xander Berkeley) at Hilltop to join their fight against the Saviors. Despite initial resistance, Enid (Katelyn Nacon) successfully convinces many to join. The group, led by Jesus (Tom Payne), heads to the Kingdom to seek King Ezekiel's alliance, and Daryl is offered sanctuary. On their return to Alexandria, they encounter a booby trap on the road set by the Saviors, rigged with numerous explosives.

This episode signifies Rick finding his strength again after enduring Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) influence for an extended period. His impassioned speech to King Ezekiel reveals a resolute desire to fight back, leading the charge in a Fast and Furious-inspired two-car maneuver. It stands as one of Rick's most electrifying moments, making it a compelling revisit for any fan.

8 “Try" - Season 5, Episode 15

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The episode sees Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh) mourn Aiden's death with her family while Glenn (Steven Yeun) confides the true story to Rick. Meanwhile, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), visibly disturbed, abandons her post in the tower to engage walkers in combat. Rick reveals to Deanna that Pete (Corey Brill) abuses Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge), expressing a desire to eliminate him. Deanna, however, rejects the idea, urging Rick to adopt a more civilized approach. In the woods, Daryl and Aaron (Ross Marquand) discover a woman tied to a tree, consumed by walkers, her forehead marked with a "W." Meanwhile, Carl follows Enid into the woods, engaging in a conversation with her.

The episode chillingly depicted Rick's rage and offered valuable insights into the perils of disregarding the new world order. Despite getting rid of the initial rugged appearance with a beard and long hair, the madness in his eyes remains unmistakable, underscoring his unpredictable nature.

7 “Four Walls and a Roof” - Season 5, Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 9/10

Amid Gareth's (Andrew J. West) gruesome feast featuring Bob's (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) leg, Bob reveals his walker bite, prompting Gareth to violently react. Sasha discovers the injured Bob, and the group transports him to the church. Bob confesses the truth, with Sasha staying by his side. As Rick strategizes the church's defense against Gareth and the cannibals, tension arises within the group. Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) urges a departure to Washington with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) on the church bus, while Rick insists on waiting for Daryl and Carol.

In a swift sequence, Rick and his allies find themselves trapped at the end of Season 4, freed in the Season 5 premiere, and eliminate the cannibals by the third episode. Rick fulfilling his promise to smash his machete into Gareth marks a pivotal moment for the hero's primal instincts and delivers a gratifying and unexpected jolt to the narrative.

6 "A" - Season 4, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Approaching Terminus, Rick, Carl, and Michonne hope for a better life after enduring hardships on the road. However, their optimism shatters when Joe (Jeff Kober) and his group capture them at night. Despite Daryl's attempts to vouch for their goodness, Joe is relentless, and a perilous situation arises when Carl may be in danger. In a fierce display of violence, Rick defends his family and friends. Upon reaching Terminus, initial appearances suggest order, until Rick spots someone using the watch Hershel (Scott Wilson) gave Glenn.

In this episode, Rick's brutality is starkly evident as he gruesomely tears a man's throat with his teeth, asserting the survivors' dominance in this world by delivering his iconic line, "They're screwing with the wrong people." Rick may be contentious, but he excels at underscoring the exceptional resilience of his group of survivors.

5 "Better Angels" - Season 2, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The group, under Rick's guidance, readies for winter. Carl, burdened by Dale's (Jeffrey DeMunn) death, confides in Shane (Jon Bernthal) about the swamp incident. Shane, inexplicably, kills Randall (Michael Zegen), conceals the body, and feigns an assault. Rick, Daryl, T-Dog (IronE Singleton), and Shane search for Randall. Daryl and Glen discover Randall's corpse, leading to a confrontation where Shane, armed, threatens Rick. Forced to defend himself, Rick faces off with Shane, and the tense scene intensifies as Carl arrives, wielding the gun his father gave him.

When examining Rick's character development, it's challenging to overlook the events of Season 2's "Better Angels." This episode not only represents one of Rick's most profound traumas and regrets but also signifies his most substantial character transformation. In this episode, Rick remains the wary friend, sensing something amiss despite his inclination to see the best in people. Although the subsequent episode reveals the impact of these events on his perception, it's the outcome of this episode that fundamentally alters his demeanor.

4 "Days Gone Bye"- Season 1, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

After being shot on duty, Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes regains consciousness in a deserted hospital, surrounded by bodies. Returning home, he discovers its abandonment but clings to the hope that his wife and son might still be alive. Rick encounters Morgan Jones and his son Duane (Adrian Kali Turner), who reveals the grim truth that the world has succumbed to a zombie apocalypse. Morgan suggests the existence of a refugee center in Atlanta, prompting Rick to embark on a journey in the hopes of reuniting with his wife and child.

For viewers longing for the days of "Officer Friendly," this episode offers a compelling revisit. It showcases Rick's character at the onset of the apocalypse, delving into his optimism and trusting nature. While Rick may not be renowned for generosity or kindness, this initial installment serves as a poignant reminder of his pre-survivor personality in the post-apocalyptic world.

3 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" - Season 7, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Trapped by Negan and his men, Rick, and his group are compelled to kneel before Negan, pledging allegiance. Negan, in a bid to exert control, chooses a member to face a brutal fate at the hands of "Lucille," a baseball bat entwined with barbed wire. Abraham is the initial victim, followed unexpectedly by Glenn. Overwhelmed by pain and sorrow, Rick gradually succumbs to Negan's demands in order to safeguard the well-being of his remaining family members.

Setting aside the tragic deaths, the first episode of Season 7 marked a pivotal moment for Rick. Coerced by Negan to battle for survival, witness the loss of friends, and almost endure his son's dismemberment, the resilient Rick fans have seen since the first episode is shattered. This episode played a crucial role in his character development, showcasing him at his lowest and most defeated state since the onset of the apocalypse.

2 "Beside the Dying Fire" - Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Rick and Carl come back to the farm, only to discover they're trailed by a sizable horde of walkers. Chaos erupts as the group attempts to salvage the farm, but the realization sets in that it's a lost cause. Amid the onslaught, lives are lost, and survivors end up scattered into small groups. Reunions occur, but weary of constant disputes over his leadership, Rick asserts that orders must be followed. Meanwhile, Andrea (Laurie Holden), separated from the group, is rescued by an unknown hooded figure.

The Season 2 finale of TWD marked a significant turning point, impacting not just Rick but also the overall plot. Confronted with a cascade of changes, from losing the Greene farm to Shane's betrayal and revealing the universal virus truth, “Beside the Dying Fire” witnessed Rick's transformation from "Officer Friendly" to the resolute, unwavering leader he would become in later seasons.

1 "What Comes After" - Season 9, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

The episode sees Rick sustaining severe injuries as he rides his horse to draw the herd of walkers away from the communities. Throughout his journey, he experiences vivid daydreams featuring both deceased and living friends who serve as his protectors. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) discovers Rick near death on the river bank and uses him as her ticket for a new life. This crucial moment marks the final appearance of Rick before the series finale. Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) reaches Alexandria and heads to Negan's cell, intent on ending him with a crowbar.

"What Comes After" delivered a compelling final journey for Rick. The episode carefully crafted an environment that justified Rick's departure from the show, allowing him to consider leaving this world behind. Yet, fans can find comfort in knowing he's alive and set to return at some point in the TWD universe. However, it’s unfortunate that Sarah Wayne Callies and Chandler Riggs didn't return for this one while many of the deceased return in Rick’s dreams.Watch on Netflix

