In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale, fans got the reunion they wanted with Rick, Michonne, Judith, and RJ, leaving room for more stories to come.

It's possible Rick could appear in other spin-offs such as TWD: Dead City or TWD: Daryl Dixon.

Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) journey seemingly comes to a happy conclusion at the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but that may not be the end for the fan-favorite character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lincoln hinted at where the future of the character may lead down the line. As the outlet noted, there are two other spin-offs with characters Rick may want to meet up with. Even though fans are dying to know if Rick will continue on in some fashion in these shows, Lincoln remained professional in his response.

“That’s very astute, and something we spoke at length about,” Lincoln said about Rick’s desire to see old friends in the series.

“There are a few surviving personalities still in the universe, and it would be extraordinary to have them all breathe the same air at some point. It could be an absolutely tremendous, traumatic reunion of sorts.”

Viewers received the reunion they always wanted in the finale of The Ones Who Live. Finally, Rick is united with his daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), and his son, RJ (Antony Azor), whom he has never met. The resolution after so many years away from home is immensely satisfying, but it also leaves room for more stories. After all, the entire genesis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the titular character looking for Rick only to get swept up onto a different continent. And with Carol (Melissa McBride) joining the series in Season 2, there is all the more reason to include Rick in future endeavors.

How Will Rick Move Forward In ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe?

It may be some time before fans of the series will get clarification if Lincoln will continue to reprise his role, but there are obvious ways to include the character in other The Walking Dead projects. While Rick has reunited with his family, the same is happening for others across the pond. Featured in the sneak peek, Carol is hot on Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) trail as he continues his important work in France. Their reunion will be gratifying and all the more significant if Daryl learns that Rick has returned.

All fans of The Walking Dead want is to see their favorite characters back together, and that is not necessarily off the table. With these three separate spin-offs in rotation, it would be quite easy for Lincoln and Danai Gurira to do guest spots on different shows as plans are being kept open. Even Rick visiting Manhattan to pop in on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) would be sure to draw in viewers.

Everyone is undoubtedly happy to see Rick and Michonne and their epic love story, but after these six episodes, we could hardly say no to more. There are ways to include Rick in more stories without tying up Lincoln's schedule too much. But for now, fans can relive Rick and Michonne’s love story by streaming The Ones Who Live on AMC+. The Book of Carol is due out sometime this summer.

